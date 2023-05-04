According to the Delaware Business Times, there are more than 27,000 small businesses (100 employees or smaller) in the state of Delaware, and they support 239,512 jobs — making up about 56 percent of Delaware’s workforce.
Putting on my mathematician hat — let’s see... carry the four... something about a square root and a pie — that means that more than half of the people with jobs in this state have them at small businesses. During a time when global corporations and internet mega-companies appear to be taking over the world, that feels like that should be a big deal, right?
“Small businesses are the backbone of Delaware’s economy,” said Gov. John Carney. “They’re also an economic engine. In Fiscal Year 2022, small businesses employed 56 percent of the state’s workforce, and generated $13.8 billion in wages. I encourage all Delawareans to ‘shop small’ this Small Business Week.”
OK, a few points to consider:
• Yes, this was a statement on National Small Business Week (which ends Saturday, May 6), which is part of National Small Business Month. So, there was a reason he said this. It wasn’t just a random statement that Carney made while eating a sub;
• When a politician sees a percentage number greater than “50” on anything, well, that is something to get behind, and quick;
• It’s true.
Small businesses drive the economy, and not just because they employ 56 percent of working people in the state. Consider that money spent local often stays local.
According to “Civic Economics — Andersonville Study of Retail Economics,” $68 out of every $100 spent at a local business stays in the economy. That $100 spent at a national chain results in about $43 staying local. That’s another 25 percent of that original $100 staying local and being spent at other local shops and restaurants, paying to sponsor Little League teams, getting cars washed at fundraisers, buying Girl Scout cookies and a ton of other things.
Sue Lynn Sasser, a professor of economics at the University of Central Oklahoma, told Metro Family magazine, “Studies show that non-profits receive 250 percent more support from small businesses than large ones.”
It adds up. It makes a difference.
And, look, I’m not some anti-big-business guy wearing a shirt that says “Eat the Rich.” Large businesses usually began as small businesses who reached for the stars and achieved what many would consider the proverbial “American dream.”
They are success stories, and when you visit a national store or restaurant, you pretty much know what to expect. They have found a winning formula, and they repeat that effort over and over again to master consistency, regulate costs and meet the expectations of their customers and shareholders. They can buy in bulk or mass-produce items themselves, keeping costs down, and when it comes to issues facing their respective industries, it’s often those big businesses who employ the powerful law firms and lobbyists who look out for everyone’s best interest.
I’ll let you in on a little secret: The Washington Post has a larger legal team than the Coastal Point does. They fight battles that help us do our jobs to the best of our abilities.
So the last thing I’m trying to do here is talk down about big businesses. I’m simply trying to talk up small businesses.
May is a big month for our local economy. There is Mother’s Day, Memorial Day weekend and just a general “vibe” that things are coming back to life again all around us. And it’s perfect that this is National Small Business Month because we are a community driven by small businesses.
And it’s not just about keeping that money local. It’s about supporting your neighbors. It’s about understanding that a small, local business is probably more in tune with what people want or need in their specific locale. A couple who owns a retail store in Millville is going to stock their store with items that they believe people in the greater Millville area will want — not what they stock their shelves with from sea to shining sea.
They are more likely to carry products from local artisans or farmers, continuing the “keep it local” movement, and they are more likely to jump in to help with community interests, such as local governance or movements.
This is a big month for our local businesses, many of whom depend on that May-through-October window to feed their families for the rest of the year.
Think local. Shop local. It benefits all of us.