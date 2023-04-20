I sat on no jury.
I collected no physical evidence or eyewitness testimony. I am not a trusted confidant of the accused or any of the accusers, and I was not brought in by anybody on any side to deliver expert opinion. When it comes to the case of Michael McDowell, I am ultimately provided with the information that was presented at the time of his arrest, and what our reporter saw transpire in Sussex County Superior Court on Wednesday, April 12.
So, basically, what I’m left looking at here is a case that saw a 58-year-old Ocean View man be charged with 14 counts of unlawful sexual contact, plead no-contest to three of those charges — and then receive probation, be evaluated and registered as a sex offender, undergo counseling and not be around anyone 18 or younger, other than his biological daughter. No time in jail. No ankle bracelet. No other form of court-mandated GPS tracking.
What are we even doing?
I’m not here to argue his innocence or guilt. We have a judicial system in place to take care of things of that nature, and the system resulted in those three charges being attached to his name and the ensuing sentencing. But the fact that those three charges resulted in no additional jail time beyond the 45 days he was incarcerated after his arrest last April, frankly, makes me want to vomit.
In fact, the maximum penalty he could have faced was one year in jail for each incident and up to $2,300 in fines. Are we a serious civilization anymore? People can be locked up for years and years for non-violent crimes and this results in... nothing?
But, of course, it’s not nothing, and it is important to keep that in mind. If the biggest intent here should be to prevent something like this from happening again, then attaching that modern-day “scarlet letter” should have some impact.
“He is a convicted sex offender,” said Ocean View Police Chief Ken McLaughlin, whose department handled the investigation of this case. “That was something we were adamant about. That serves as a warning to others.”
When McLaughlin was asked about McDowell possibly moving somewhere else and just starting out there with a clean slate, he reminded us that McDowell will have to register as a sex offender regardless of where he lives.
“The outcome gives me satisfaction that it will prevent him from doing this to anyone else,” he said, upon sentencing.
And McLaughlin is right. That needs to be priority one. And priority two. And priority three. Because of brave young ladies stepping up and telling their stories, and a local police department that chased it doggedly, there is a significantly better chance that more people won’t fall victim in the future. That’s a very big deal. We shouldn’t lose sight of that. We should be celebrating the fact that it got to this point.
“The Ocean View Police Department certainly supports [the victims],” said McLaughlin, who added that he hopes they can now start the healing process. “Nicholas Harrington, our lead investigator in this case, put together a very difficult case. Through his hard work, we were able to make an arrest and bring Mr. McDowell to trial.”
Still, I’m ticked.
Maybe it’s because I’m a “girl dad” and this hits ridiculously close to home, or maybe it’s from the frustration of years of my life spent scratching my head over the seemingly-arbitrary and non-sensical sentences I have seen handed down over myriad of crimes. Whatever it is, it doesn’t sit right. At all.
This case went through the system. It resulted in three cases of unlawful sexual conduct being formally attached to the accused, and a mandate that he is not allowed to be around anyone 18 or younger outside of his own offspring, and, well... that’s that? We’ve somehow come to the conclusion as a society that this is a suitable consequence? And that’s OK?
It shouldn’t be. It just shouldn’t.
And I don’t blame the police. And I don’t blame the prosecutor. This is about sentencing guidelines that must be examined, and should have been examined years ago. This is about making sure that people who are convicted of doing things that the general society disagrees with are no longer permitted to be included in general society until their debt to said society is paid.
Chief McLaughlin is 100-percent correct that this individual being on the registered sex offender list is a significant win. But it certainly doesn’t feel like a satisfying one.