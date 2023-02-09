A new survey commissioned by Staysure states that seniors are stepping out of their comfort zone a bit more, and adding things like marathons, hang-gliding and getting a tattoo to their bucket lists, per goodnewsnetwork.org.
According to that study, 62 percent of the 2,000 adults they surveyed over 50 years of age are more open to embracing new things than...
Wait a second. Is 50 now the threshold for determining what constitutes being a senior citizen? Was there a meeting to determine this? A referendum? Some kind of physiological examination of modern man and a specific determination of precisely when things begin to...
But I digress. Also, I’m comfortably more than 50, so I find this to be more than a little bit...
But I digress. Again. Hey, I’m a senior now. It happens. Sue me.
Regardless, the survey was still pretty interesting. Per Staysure, nearly half of the polled seniors shared they have a new outlook on life, and plan to take up skiing, mountain climbing or writing a book. They also listed learning another language or picking up a musical instrument as potential goals going forward.
“It’s great to see people of this age adopting a zest for life and fulfilling life-long ambitions,” said Ryan Howsam, the founder and CEO of Staysure, a company that provides travel insurance for people 50 and older. “As the research suggests, this is because they now have more free time for themselves and feel ready to take on new challenges.”
Look, I get it that Mr. Howsam has a company that sells travel insurance to people of a certain age, and that convincing people of said age that they are more adventurous and dynamic than anyone their age has ever been before provides a benefit to his business. I mean, it would be pretty defeatist of him to authorize the release of results of a survey that proclaims that people of his target demographic should be shut-ins and relegate themselves to “Matlock” re-runs and afternoons of feeding the ducks in the local park.
Know what I’m saying?
But there is some stuff of interest from this survey, and it does kind of jibe with what we’ve all probably seen from people of, let’s say, more seasoned age brackets. For instance, 73 percent of respondents credited their later-in-life aspirations to having something to aim for, which makes sense if you consider that the 50-and-older set either grew up or enjoyed much of their career primes in the “Go-go” ’80s. Goals are good, right fellow seniors?
That hurt to even type.
Also, 71 percent of those surveyed said that they still consider themselves “young,” while 82 percent of those aged 75 or older agreed. Which, you know, kind of makes people 75 and older pretty cool, right? Oh, and check this out — 67 percent of all surveyed said that they still have plenty of time left on their dance cards to accomplish any goals they might set.
There are days I’m wondering if I’m going to last long enough to bother trimming my nose hairs. I mean, if I only have “X” amount of time left, why should I waste those precious moments...
You’re giving me the same look my wife always gives me right now, aren’t you? That’s fair.
Digging into the Good News Network story a little more, they included a list of the top 30 things “seniors” were looking to accomplish as they took on the next chapter in life. It’s a good list, ranging from practical objectives (paying off a mortgage, retiring) to self-improvement (taking up yoga, painting) to pretty darn ambitious (skydiving, reading my column without cursing under one’s breath).
There were physical-fitness objectives, moving to a different city or environment, eating at a Michelin-starred restaurant and finding romance. People spoke of riding motorcycles and driving on a racetrack and surfing, while also keeping an eye on overcoming a personal fear or going to more concerts.
In fact, I found myself nodding my head along to the list, and daydreaming on a few objectives I’d like to take on in my own life. You know, rock-and-roll stuff, because I’m still kind of a rock-and-roll guy — like, I don’t know, letting my gas tank dip below a quarter tank or putting my pens and pencils together on my desk.
I’m a rebel.
And apparently also a senior citizen. But let’s focus more on the rebel part for now. Give me this one.