We like to call it “The Coastal Point Retirement Plan” around these parts.
It’s really a simple process to register for if you’re gainfully employed here. Just take a few dollars out of your paycheck, go to the store and buy a lottery ticket. If your numbers hit, well, good on you — retirement is now an option. If they don’t, repeat the process in a few days and try again.
Since you are obviously reading this, and I have equally-obviously written this, I have not yet had my retirement plan fully mature. The struggle continues, and I keep working toward that “golden parachute” that favors the bold.
Admittedly, it’s not a perfect system. The odds of our retirement plan actually allowing you to, you know, retire, aren’t the best. The company doesn’t match your investing funds when you buy your ticket. And, to be honest, we still expect you to cover your beats, serve your clients or utilize your artistic skills to the best of your abilities even if it does happen to hit for you.
Your commitment to the Coastal Point is not one bourne of financial gratification. If you chose to work here with the hopes of getting wealthy, well, you’ve shown that you lack the basic intellect to work here in the first place. I mean, what possibly led you to believe that you would...
But I digress.
Lottery dreams are not exclusive to Coastal Point employees, or the United States, for that matter. The EuroMillions has people excited “over the pond,” as Tuesday night’s £184 million jackpot didn’t hit. That bad boy will now roll over into Friday night’s drawing, causing UK dreamers to ponder a lifetime of caviar and castles, as each ticket-buying individual has the goal of defying the one in 139,838,160 odds to hit the big one, according to an article on Sky.com.
The Mirror Online, jumping on the popularity of this lottery-mania sweeping across the UK, recently wrote a story on a young couple, Rachel Kennedy and Liam McCrohan. Kennedy had set up her account to automatically buy a EuroMillions ticket for each drawing, and they had settled on a set group of numbers as their lottery picks. Earlier this year, those numbers, in fact, hit, and a message appeared when she checked her account: Winning Match.
However...
She soon realized that she didn’t have adequate funds in her account to purchase the ticket, so it was never bought.
“I was on top of the world when I thought I had won, but when I found out I hadn’t, Liam was actually more upset than me.”
It’s a bad break, to be sure. In fact, it’s rotten luck. It’s horrible, bad, rotten, awful, makes-you-want-to-kick-something-that-ultimately-breaks-your-toe-and-makes-your-day-even-worse luck. Surely, the lottery commission would see what happened and do something for the young couple, right?
“We’re aware of Rachel’s story and hopes she gets in early to buy a ticket for the next big draw,” said a spokesman for Camelot, who has operated the UK’s state-franchised national lottery since its establishment in 1994, per the Mirror.
Cold, homie. That’s cold. Funny, mind you. But cold.
In fishing, you have those “one that got away” stories. Poker players bemoan their “bad beats” to anybody who will listen. That young couple in England, however, now has one that will top any lost marlin or one-outer from those folks.
You want to know who does have a lucky lottery story? A guy in Prince George’s County, Md., that’s who.
A UPI story earlier this month shared the tale of a 51-year-old man who picked up his son from school, only to realize that his son’s fleece jacket was stuck in the car door and they had been dragging it down the road as they drove. Kids, right?
He took the jacket to the local dry cleaners, swung in the liquor store to pick up a lottery ticket while he was there and then tossed the ticket on his kitchen counter when he got home. About a week later, according to the article, he saw the ticket and checked it out on an app on his phone.
He won $1 million. You know what I get when my daughter destroys something from being careless? A ruined something, that’s what.
A 48-year-old Michigan man discovered he had low air pressure in one of his vehicle’s tires and pulled into a gas station to get it handled. When he realized he didn’t have change for the machine, he ran inside, broke a bill and picked up a scratcher ticket while he was there.
“I got back in my car and scratched the ticket off and as soon as I saw the three matching symbols and prize amount, I knew I had one big,” he said. Yes, he did — $500,000 for putting air into his tire. You know what I get when I put air in my tire? A sore back and dirty fingers, that’s what.
But, no, I’m not bitter. My retirement plan is about to come in any day now...