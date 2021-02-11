One of the joys of being able to work remotely in this age of technology is that you, well, work remotely.
Thank you. Thank you very much. I get paid the big bucks to break things down in a clear and concise manner, and it is truly a gift from the heavens to be able to do so this proficiently. I’d love to take credit, claiming hard work and determination as the causes of becoming so spectacular at this, but it is truly just a gift. It was handed to me, like the melodic voice of...
But I digress.
Working remotely simply offers more flexibility to people, for the most part. I’ve met people here who have relocated to the area permanently because of their ability to work from wherever they happen to be, and we’ve seen our own reporters and advertising reps be able to still get their work done largely from home during a time of global pandemic. It’s become a “great equalizer” for many businesses to try to continue providing their services during an era in time that is seemingly conspiring to stop us all from doing just that.
And as I’ve been singing the praises of American ingenuity throughout this oddest of times, it is the effort of a city in Mississippi to increase their tax base and support local businesses that grabbed my attention this week. Natchez, a city that boasts a population of about 15,000 people, is offering remote workers approximately $6,000 to move there, buy a home and stay for at least one year, according to a story by UPI.
Mayor Dan Gibson explained that the city’s “Shift South” program is offering a one-time payment of $2,500, and a $300 monthly stipend for one year to people who relocate to Natchez and buy a house worth at least $150,000.
“We are excited to be the first and only city in the Deep South to offer an incentive like this to remote workers,” Gibson told CNN, per the UPI article. “Our warm and friendly people, the [Mississippi] river at our feet, our history and our beautiful sunsets make Natchez a great city to call home.”
And 6,000 smackers doesn’t hurt, either. Am I right?
Natchez is offering 30 of these slots to applicants. According to statista.com, the average household in the United States has 2.53 people. Therefore, if these slots are filled, and the families moving in are in that size range, Natchez will add 76 people to their rolls. Well, 75.9, but we’ll just count that .9 as one thin person. Or, I guess we could say 74 people and one enormous person, and we know that remote working can lead to more trips to the refrigerator, hence...
But I digress. Again.
I like this idea. It’s a smart way to attract working people to a city, get 76 people shopping and eating locally, pump up the city’s income a little bit and, probably, seeing some local homes get a little facelift with new owners, while getting local contractors a little work in the process. Officials at Natchez Inc. — the city’s economic development arm behind this effort — told FOX-23 that they expect to see a return on their investment in 12 to 18 months, thanks to property and sales tax revenues.
This is good old-fashioned American ingenuity, and I am definitely here for it.
Curious, I hopped on the Google machine to see other places that are paying incentives to people to move there. According to a story on movebuddha.com — I’ll let the name of that site wash over for you for a few moments — Maine is offering up to $10,000 in relocation expenses, and Tulsa, Okla., is awarding $10,000 to relocate, along with a $1,000 housing stipend. Vermont is also offering up to $10,000, thanks to their Remote Worker Grant, and Alaska offers the Permanent Fund Dividend, which awards $1,600 to those who remain for a year, along with no state tax.
Of course, you have to fight polar bears for a spot next to the fire at night, but, hey... $1,600 is $1,600!
I did check for Ocean View on the list, but could not find it. I was hoping for some gift cards at local restaurants and shops, or at least Police Chief Ken McLaughlin allowing me to play the siren on his patrol car once a year, but no luck. The dream continues.
Feel like escaping somewhere else, but need an incentive? According to a story on cnn.com, Cammarata, a hilltop hamlet in Sicily, is offering historic villas for free to new residents — with the caveat that the owners renovate the home within three years and put down a $5,900 security deposit, which will be returned when construction is complete.
And, according to bestlifeonline.com, the local Greek Orthodox Church in Antikytherea, Greece, is sponsoring families to move there — providing a house and a $590 monthly allowance for the first three years you live there. It really won’t take you long to get acclimated to the rest of the town’s residents, as there are only 20 people who call it home.
You know what sounds inviting to me? The Isle of Rum, that’s what. The 30-person community on Scotland’s west side is offering financial incentives to move there, including eco-friendly homes, according to insider.com.
So, yeah, there are options for those of you considering a fresh start. Just don’t hold your breath on firing up the siren on the Chief’s car.
I don’t think that one’s coming any time soon.