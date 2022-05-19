Let’s think this through together for a minute. Indulge me, if you will.
When our reporters or photographers go out to the Lower Sussex Little League complex in Roxana, they do so to cover the kids who are playing. And when adults volunteer or dedicate their time and energy to umpire games or work at the concession stand or take care of the fields or help with parking at the Softball World Series each summer, they largely do so with the intention of giving kids the best experience they possibly can.
And when coaches constantly leave their family dinner table, or watch instructional videos on YouTube or go to coaching clinics or teach lessons like sportsmanship, dealing with highs and lows in life and developing self-confidence, they’re doing that because they want to help kids be the best versions of themselves they can possibly be. And when other adults are keeping score, or monitoring the dugouts or slicing oranges or taking kids for potty breaks or any of the other million things that happen at youth baseball and softball fields, they’re doing that for the kids.
Notice the trend here? All of these people are doing things for the kids. It’s all about the kids.
It’s not about you.
Once again, great things are happening this year in Roxana. And over at River Soccer. And the Millsboro ball fields. And, well, pick your spots where grown people are trying to help ungrown people have a great experience and learn terrific lessons. And, once again, some self-absorbed, loudmouth yahoos are out there yelling at coaches, or players or umpires, or anybody else who’s actually trying to do something constructive for our kids.
Knock it off, sparky. It’s not about you.
It’s just not. At their core, youth sports offer children a path to exercise, which we all know is critical to both short- and long-term health. Sports help children learn to socialize with one another, and team environments can teach lifelong lessons in embracing the benefits of working and uniting together for a common good.
“My kid’s coach is an idiot.”
No, your kid’s coach is trying. Your kid’s coach is actually walking the proverbial walk, and sacrificing time and often mental health with the ridiculously lofty aspiration of helping your kid find joy and learn to be a better person. Your kid’s coach is out there, in practices and games, dedicated to teaching your child the fundamentals of a sport, the need to follow instructions, an appreciation of competitive integrity, and the mental and intestinal fortitude to deal with both victory and defeat in a constructive manner.
“Come on, Blue. You blind?”
No, the umpire isn’t blind. The umpire is trying. The umpire is out there, often times in sweltering heat under an abundance of protective padding, helping the kids learn the rules of the game, doing his or her best to offer everyone a level playing field and basically trying to maintain some semblance of order out there. The umpire often handles several games in a day, and deals with foul balls clanging off them and trying to keep track of multiple things happening at once.
What the umpires shouldn’t have to deal with is listening to somebody in the bleachers berate them time and time again for (possibly) making an error on a judgement call. Are you kidding me? Do you know who else shouldn’t have to listen to this garbage? The kids who are out there trying to have fun — you know, the ones who this is supposed to be about in the first place.
“I can’t believe I’m waiting this long for a hotdog.”
Yeah, I’ve heard this one time and time again while standing in line at the concession stand. You know, the concession stand that is manned by volunteers? The concession stand that is only out there in the hopes of helping offset some of the costs for the families who enjoy the facilities? The concession stand that you probably aren’t volunteering in when it’s your team’s turn at running it?
Relax. Enjoy your day. Someone else is doing all the hard work so you can whine and complain and generally continue to suck the fun out of everything at a ballpark. Maybe instead of huffing and puffing and stomping your little foot, you could say “thank you for doing this” when you get your food. Maybe you could sign up for a night of helping out? They can use the help.
They really can.
Look, I’ve heard three different stories from three different people regarding poor sportsmanship or badly-behaved parents at local youth sporting events in just the last week. One of them involved a 10-and-under game.
Passion is great, especially when it’s a parent taking a genuine interest in a child’s activities. But how about channeling that passion into something positive? How about signing up to coach if you know so much about the game? How about trying to help, in any way you can? How about being a positive role model for those impressionable people that so many others are breaking their backs trying to help?
It’s not about you. Stop taking the fun out of everything.