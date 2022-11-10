Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh, now in his 15th season leading the team, is big on sharing quotes. It’s one of the reasons I enjoy hearing him talk, to be honest. As a fellow “quotationist,” I’ve surrendered to the notion that no matter what situation is playing out in front of me, someone much smarter than me has already seen it, and come up with a way to describe it that offers significantly more insight than I ever could.
One of the lines I’ve heard Harbaugh present quite a few times over recent years has been ringing in my ear quite a bit lately:
“The days are long, but the years are short.”
In Harbaugh’s case, he uses this to relate to his players, and the journey they take on a personal arc from uncertain rookie to grizzled veteran. He stresses that, though they might be tired and it seems like each day is a brutal test of physical and mental endurance, it’s critical that they “embrace the grind,” so to speak. These days are long and hard, but their careers — and seasons — are shorter than they could ever imagine.
For me, the quote holds an equally powerful message, but in an entirely different way. My daughter is growing up entirely too fast.
This week, my little bundle of joy celebrated turning 8 years old. There have been some bouts of nostalgia the past few weeks as this milestone has been bouncing around my relatively-empty brain housing group, and a lot of the images that have been playing on repeat in my mind have been of her at various stages of her young life.
I remember so vividly the first time I got to hold her in my arms, and the promises I mentally made the very first instant our eyes locked. I also remember the first time I was tasked with changing a diaper, and how I made an internal note to ground her for something trivial later in life just to make up for it.
A lot of what I remember, however, if I allow myself to get out of that whole we-only-remember-the-good-times mentality that can play memory gymnastics on us, is the feeling of constant exhaustion. I think of waking up to the soothing sounds of an infant screeching like a hyperactive hyena who missed hitting PowerBall by one number, irritably sleepwalking through a day of bottles and diapers and powder and diapers and crying and diapers and trying to maintain complete silence while a nap hits and diapers...
So. Many. Diapers.
My wife and I would high-five when she went down for the night, but it wasn’t even a good high-five — it was like two pieces of bologna brushing against each other due to a mild breeze because we were just too tired to muster much more than that. There were many times we didn’t even talk. We were bonded through shared experience, and we didn’t have to exchange words. The sunken eyes, drool at the corners of our mouths and blisters from changing diapers were the only communication we needed.
And now she’s 8. She’s riding around the neighborhood on a bike with no training wheels, reading books by herself and listening to Billy Eilish while she sketches. She has her own friends. And her own interests. And she stops me from jumping in to help her with things with a simple, “I can do this, Dad. I’m not a baby.”
The days are long, but the years are short.
I’ve realized that raising kids is the ultimate-grass-is-always-greener scenario. When they’re younger and basically unable to do much of anything, you daydream about when you can have conversations with them and they can carry their own stuff and you don’t have to cart a 300-pound stroller that “easily” folds back up in 228 steps that cause you to permanently lose one fingernail as you dabble into new stages of profanity you never knew you were capable of summoning from the bowels of your soul. Then they get older, and you don’t know where they got off to or why there is never any food in your house and you long for when you had ultimate control over everything.
Except, there really was never a day when I had control over everything, was there? You know that old saying: It’s a marathon. Not a sprint? Yeah, well, I’ve learned that raising a child is a marathon and a sprint, isn’t it parents? It’s go-go-go all day, and then you go-go-go all night. Then start that process all over again the next day.
And then one day, well, that person is 8, and you’re not quite certain what happened. I’ve always joked with my daughter that when she wakes up on her 18th birthday she will find all of her stuff neatly packed on the front porch for her. Mission accomplished.
Now I find myself bargaining with her to never move away. Like, for real. Never.
The days are long, but the years are short. Aren’t they?