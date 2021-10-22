“The problem with surveys,” an old editor of mine once told me as I proudly handed him copy I compiled based largely on the results of a survey, “is that you can find one to tell you whatever you want to hear.”
He went on to explain that the question or choices offered to respondents can be tilted or manipulated to provoke a certain kind of response and, even if it was presented in a fair manner, the data compiled can also be organized in such a way as to present a particular side. He also explained to my now-less-cheery self that people will often respond in a way they believe the presenter wants them to respond as to how they actually feel.
For example, he suggested that if you did a survey on how many people are racists in a community, not many people are going to look you in the eye and say, “Yeah, I’m an absolute racist.” And even if it is a written survey that doesn’t contain any one-on-one contact, many people believe they are not racist at heart, even if they are by behavior. So, your survey, even though it might have had the purest of intentions, provides flawed results.
So, long story short, my cool little story based on the results of a survey I came across never made it into print.
The lessons he taught me have led to an enormous amount of skepticism now in regards to any kind of survey or poll I come across. I look at the percentages or a range of responses and I find myself wondering how it was worded, or where the cross-section of respondents come from or, sometimes, just how simple-minded human beings really are.
I was thinking about that conversation the other day when I came across an entry from weirdfacts.com on some random surveys they had compiled. Now, to be fair, these aren’t really surveys based on any kind of real gravitas or anything, but they’re the kind of mindless drivel that usually grab my attention.
As a precursor, no, I don’t necessarily take any of these as stone-cold facts, and neither should you. But sometimes you just have to soak in the pure entertainment value of something, and I think you’ll find a little bit of that in these results.
For instance, they revealed that the average American/Canadian eats about 11.9 pounds of cereal a year, and drinks about 600 sodas in that same time period.
I’m left wondering a few things here: Why are Canadians and Americans grouped together here? Was the poll taken in a barrel heading down Niagara Falls? Is that a lot of cereal? Do people drink almost two sodas a day, and, if most don’t, how many do others consume to drive that average up to 600 a year? Why do I suddenly have a hankering for Coke-drenched Fruity Pebbles? In a related question, is my will up to date?
More people use blue toothbrushes than red ones.
I, um, don’t know what color my toothbrush is, to be honest. My wife buys them, changes out my old ones when they look like Don King’s hair after a four-day rave and I just grab the one on my side of the sink. If I have something stuck to my shoe, I try to remember to use the one on her side of the sink, but...
I’m starting to wish I didn’t share that with everybody. Maybe I really should check up on the status of my will before she reads this.
Despite revealing that 77 percent of Americans go to the grocery store with a list, it’s estimated that half of everything bought there is purchased on impulse.
Yeah, I’m a little skeptical that it’s only half. I go with a list of six items and need a military transport aircraft to get my groceries home. Granted, it’s mostly cereal and soda...
But I digress.
- Forty percent of American adults cannot fill out a bank deposit slip correctly.
I am usually behind every single one of them at the bank’s drive thru.
- As much as six percent of the world’s population may experience sleep paralysis — the inability to move or speak for several minutes after awakening.
I used to call this a “hangover,” but it would seem that there might be a different meaning or cause to others.
- About one in four American workers (24 percent) said that if they could do so, they would fire their boss.
I find it hard to believe that any of the Coastal Point reporters would ever want to see me... you know, I’d rather not even know the answer. Denial is my friend.
- A survey suggested that someone on Earth sees a UFO every three minutes, and reported sightings are most likely to occur in July, at either 9 p.m. or 3 a.m.
I’m a little confused here. Is it a different person that reports a UFO every three minutes, or is there one glassy-eyed soul who continuously sees UFOs flying around every three minutes?
- Fifty two percent of Internet users have cut back on TV watching to spend more time online, and 12 percent have cut back on seeing friends.
If you met my friends, you’d look for an excuse to not see them, too.