If there is one certainty in this COVID-laced world we live in today it is, well, that there is no certainty in this COVID-laced world we live in today.
Data changes from one minute to the next, as data is wont to do. Advice and suggestions from health organizations have fluctuated and differed from one another, and the messages we receive from our elected and appointed officials... it seems they vary, don’t they? In an era that is allegedly going to be defined historically as one centered on access to immense amounts of information at the click of a button, we sadly lack in universal information we can rely on, and, often, trust as being genuine and unfettered.
However, if there is one thing about this virus we can all agree on (or we “should” all agree on), it’s that it can run like wildfire in confined spaces. We’ve seen it rip through assisted-living facilities and nursing homes, leaving tragedy and heartbreak in its wake. We’ve watched veterans’ homes be devastated, and locally seen its effect through chicken-processing plants, causing physical harm to some who have caught it and threatening a significant entity in the construct of our local economy.
We can bicker and back-and-forth with one another over the numbers and spread of the virus until we are blue in the face, but it doesn’t change the fact that it does transmit quickly in those contained spaces. Local case in point: Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) in Georgetown.
According to numbers provided by the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC), 303 out of 973 inmates recently tested positive for COVID-19, with only about 10 percent of them (32) showing symptoms, and the rest of the cases being classified as asymptomatic. Four of those positive-testing inmates were in the hospital as of Monday’s announcement, with none of them being on respirators at that time. In addition, 21 SCI officers had tested positive as of Monday, with another 18 in self-quarantine.
I’m going to go get a drink of water and read a few chapters in my book while you all argue over what these numbers mean.
Done? Excellent. Let’s turn into adults for a minute and get back to the topic at hand.
Obviously, these numbers do not necessarily mean that a wave of deaths is crashing on the shores of SCI — there are four inmates out of 973 that require intense medical attention. Four more human beings than most of us would like to see be hospitalized for any reason, obviously, but still a relatively-small figure.
That being said, the mass testing that took place to determine these numbers gives decision-makers the data they need to make informed decisions going forward, and tells these officers and their families to take the proper precautions when they leave the facility at the end of their respective shifts.
It also helps the Department of Correction distribute funds and medical attention where they are needed most, and allows prison officials to take a look at who is infected and who isn’t, possibly determine a location where the virus initially spread, and maybe change course on future activities to limit the exposure of COVID-19 going forward. It’s useful information if we look at it like that and not like a political hot potato we can fire at each other like a weapon.
Hot potato. Great. Now I want french fries. Argue amongst yourselves while I run down to Thrasher’s for a minute…
I’m back, and more than a little covered in malt vinegar. I mean, there are worse things than having to smell that all day...
But I digress.
Later on Monday afternoon, after we received the information from the Department of Correction, we received a statement from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Delaware. The ACLU called for a pretty dramatic step.
“The pandemic is not abating any time soon, and we must begin to prepare for a longer-term fight to prevent its spread. State leaders must consider the release of medically vulnerable people who pose little risk to public safety, but could be exposed to COVID-19 in DOC facilities. In addition, people who are within six months of the end of their sentence should also be released to ease crowding and ensure CDC guidelines can be observed,” said Mike Brickner, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware.
Yeah… No.
I get it. I do. But I also get what DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis told us this week: The ACLU “irresponsibly and haphazardly wants to let convicted felons on the street with no place to live and no medical care.”
While I don’t believe the ACLU necessarily wants a bunch of dangerous criminals running around harming innocent people, I do agree regarding the potential ramifications of a release of inmates. What happens if an inmate does commit a violent crime? Where do they receive medical care? What about SCI officers who are at risk? We can’t just send them home, right?
Let’s pump the brakes and use our heads. You know, for once.