How are we to be remembered?
It’s a question I think about quite a bit, as the amateur historian who lives inside me ponders this era’s contribution to the globe’s archives. Obviously, “era” can mean a lot of things. An era can be a generation. A decade. A four-year run characterized by a defined commonality, such as a Presidential term or an Olympic cycle.
For the purposes of this column (my column, my rules, folks), let’s consider a specific era that might seem too short for some people’s tastes, but it is discernible enough from all others to fill my needs here — the era of COVID-19. It is an era closing in rapidly on the one-year mark, and has featured intrigue, scientific skepticism and advancement, political fervor, racial and social unrest, economic turmoil and good-old American ingenuity. Yes, a year is a short amount of time in the grand scheme of things, but it’s safe to say that this hasn’t been your average, run-of-the-mill year.
Can I get an “Amen?”
If history is indeed written by the winners, and it’s obvious that it is, who writes this chapter? Cable news networks? Box stores? Mask factories? The Pittsburgh Steelers?
No. No, it wouldn’t be the Steelers now, would it? Now, if the expression went, “History is written by teams that started out 11-0, causing their fans to puff out their chests and send nasty little messages to dashing bald editors who favor the Baltimore Ravens before said team ultimately fell on its face and got eliminated by the — wait for it — Cleveland Browns,” then, yes. History would be written by the Steelers.
But it’s not. So, it’s not.
When it’s all said and done, I believe the historians will look at this era with a certain sense of awe. They will consider us a people who bent, but did not break — who suffered, but did not yield. It is our resilience and refusal to surrender to outside forces that will lead to our current youngsters developing into adults who create the change we all wish to see in the world.
They are a generation that will be used to adapting to changing times. They will know first-hand the destruction of a dangerously-partisan citizenry, and they will have the advantage of utilizing technology as a tool of educational and financial survival, as opposed to a way to play Solitaire on the computer and post pictures of dinner.
Plus, a lot of them will be financed with GameStop stock, so, there’s that.
I’m actually very serious about this younger generation being special, and I don’t think it’s solely because I’m biased due to being the father of a 6-year-old. If adversity does in fact make us stronger, and I firmly believe it does, then this should be a group hardened for battle, right?
I think of the generation that came up through the Great Depression — “The Greatest Generation,” as crowned by Tom Brokaw in his memorable book. They knew all about perseverance. They saw sacrifice first-hand, through the efforts of their parents through the Depression, and, for many, through the world’s efforts during World War II. Some fought. Some stayed at home and raised money and supplies for the war effort. Some went to work in the factories. Many mourned loss, stretched budgets and became a little wary of their government, while simultaneously embracing their patriotism and love of country.
It’s my opinion that we are seeing the birth of that next great generation. One that will hold people accountable, while working to help those who need a hand. One who relies on faith, while celebrating those of others. One who understands that, at the end of the day, information is more important than affirmation, and will independently confirm things for themselves.
If the mistakes of the elders can in fact result in the growth of the youth, well, this younger generation should be looking at a lot of growth, right?
I’ve watched my own daughter grow understandably frustrated with things around her. She can’t just go play with a ton of kids whenever she wants, and we just aren’t able to go do things we used to take for granted. I’ve dropped her off at the bus in the morning and seen her strap a mask to her face and sit by herself. I’ve sat with her while she has struggled with virtual lessons, listened as my wife has gone over reading exercises with her as frustrations have definitely crept in to the equation and tried to calm her down when she has sporadically gone into white-hot rage over how unfair everything is.
I’ve also sat with my mouth wide open as she has written full sentences in front of me, beamed with pride as she has shown off some of her newfound math skills and smiled widely as she shares stories of her awesome teacher and what one of her classmates did in class to make her laugh.
It’s hard for these kids. Heck, it’s hard for all of us, but just try being a kid right now. It truly stinks on ice.
But they adapt. They can do things on the computer that they couldn’t do before all this started. Their all-star teachers are finding creative ways to reach them, and all of this isolation and staying at home is forcing families to connect in ways that — let’s be honest — families have largely been failing at in connecting for quite some time.
History is indeed written by the winners. In this case, for this era, history will be written by our kids. And that’s a good thing.