How will they remember us?
When our mortal remains have turned to dust, and the historians begin their parsing of the impacts and contributions of our time here on earth, what will they say? What exciting “header” will they slap on our era that signifies the vast benefactions that we have left for the generations that follow?
Age of Technology? Sure, there have been some astounding achievements in terms of technology during our time, particularly when one considers the computer chip and Internet and all that follow in their wakes.
Age of Coming Together? I can see it. Because of the aforementioned technology we discussed and the proliferation of planes, we have probably made the world a smaller place. It’s just easier to get a flight to the other side of the world or to fire up a Zoom call than getting together ever was before.
Age of Barbenheimer? Wouldn’t hate it, because, if nothing else, the cross-marketing of the Barbie movie and Oppenheimer was fun. We like fun. Fun is good. And breathing a little life into the movie theater industry these days is a good thing. But this doesn’t feel like a long-enough fad to define an entire generation. Maybe we can compromise and call this “The Summer of Barbenheimer.” You good with that? Cool.
Age of Lost Civilities? I think we’re on to something here.
You don’t want something that only captures a brief snapshot of the era to be the moniker that travels with it throughout history. You want something that defines a true sea-change in how we live our lives.
Technology will continue to improve, and eventually people will scoff if we describe this as an “Age of Technology.” My daughter will eventually invent a teleportation device, she keeps telling me, so besides making enough money to take care of her dear old dad as he ages, we won’t really be the true “Age of Coming Together” once she has that up and running. And “Barbenheimer?” Expect more attempts at recreating the fun of that package down the road, but with increasingly less fun results.
But “Age of Lost Civilities.” Yeah, that has staying power.
It kind of rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it? Speaking strictly from a marketing angle, you want something that’s catchy, and Age of Lost Civilities is that. It’s a little mysterious. A little ominous. And a lot factual.
I say this because we are rude.
And, yeah, the low-hanging fruit here is the onslaught of people we have at the beach right now, and the finger-extending, profanity-spewing, turn-lane-abusing miscreants all over the roads. Look, more people means more kind, considerate folks coming to enjoy the beaches and to make memories with their families that will last a lifetime. It means more people who visit our local shops and frequent our area restaurants, tipping our hard-working service force and keeping our economy humming going into the off-season.
And it also means more jerks. Lots and lots more jerks.
But jerks aren’t exclusive to here, and certainly aren’t exclusive to those who visit here (yeah, we have plenty of them with Sussex County addresses, as well). No, no, no. This would be known as the “Age of Rude People at the Beach” if that was the case.
But it isn’t. Civilities have been balled up, soaked in lighter fluid and set ablaze, with angry music in the background and angry little people watching it all burn.
You know a phrase I heard quite a bit growing up? “Well, I don’t like his politics, but he’s a good man.” Or, “We don’t always agree, but I know her heart’s in the right place.”
Or “please” or “thank you” or “excuse me” or “sorry” or any other trace of humanity we used to exhibit toward one another. We can no longer agree to disagree, respect other’s opinions or even simply have the good sense to try to respect one another.
We’re mean. We’re self-absorbed, entitled creatures who can’t be bothered with trying to be good to each other or bothering ourselves with anybody else’s existence. I find myself being overly appreciative when someone holds a door for me as I’m hurrying up to enter a business, or offers me a blessing because I sneezed.
Think about that. The bare minimum of being a decent human being is now something that feels like a rarity — like Halley’s Comet or the Orioles being up 3.0 games in the American League East on Aug. 16. I mean, if the starting pitching can hold up and the bullpen can do its job, you have to like their chances of really...
But I digress.
Like every generation that has come before us, we live in interesting times. We’ve had our ups, our downs and our infatuation with “Tiger King.”
There’s no telling where the future might take us, but I’m willing to guess there will be rude folks when we get there.