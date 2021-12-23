File this one under, “Things that shouldn’t have to happen, but thank God somebody made it happen.”
And when you’re done filing that, change your filing system so things don’t have names that long. You’ll thank me later.
Turquoise LeJeune Parker not only has a name that stands out as, well, awesome — she has a spirit and energy to match. The 34-year-old library teacher at Lakewood Elementary School in Durham, N.C. interacts with more than 400 students, from kindergarten through fifth grade, per a story on cnn.com. That number can feel a little overwhelming, right? Well, not so much if this was all you wanted to do as far back as you can remember.
“I wanted to be a teacher all my life,” she said. “This is what I love. It’s all I ever wanted to do. I am living my dream.”
Back in 2015, her dream got a little extra direction when one of her student’s parents confided in her that the family would not have enough food for the children to eat over the duration of holiday break. That opened her eyes to something very, very real.
“She told me, ‘I’ll be okay, I can go without eating, but I can’t let my kids go without eating for two weeks.’ It’s really hard to know they have stuff like this going on and not to do everything I can,” she said through tears. “My husband and I started thinking, if one family is asking this question, then there must be more.”
On Dec. 14 of that year, she sent a mass text to every one she knew, asking for donations so she could buy bags of food for some of her students who needed help getting through the holiday break. She raised $500 that year. Not too shabby, right?
Then, like those strange, white hairs sprouting forth from my ears the last few years, her efforts grew exponentially, year after year. Last year, she raised $55,000 as part of her now-established “Mrs. Parker’s Professors Foodraisers” organization. This year?
Let me take a pause here to build the drama...
Her efforts raised more than $106,000, with donations pouring in from every part of the country.
“It has left me speechless,” she said. “I’ve cried about it a little every day. It took off in a way we could have never expected.”
The effort helped her use the money to purchase, pack and distribute more than 5,200 bags of food to students at 12 different schools in the Durham Public Schools district. In those schools, per the district, 98 percent of the students depend on the low-cost or free lunches provided by the schools. With the schools shut down over the holidays — during a time when many of us are gluttonous beasts slamming down food and opening overly-expensive gifts at a time meant to celebrate our Savior —, many of these children go hungry.
Well, many did. Thanks to Mrs. Parker and her husband, many children will now get to eat. It’s hard to believe I just typed those words: “many children will now get to eat.”
“It’s a basic human right,” said Crystal Roberts, spokeswoman for Durham Public Schools. “We’re not talking about raising money to buy people a vacation; this is food. A very, very basic thing.”
Each of those 5,200 bags contained kid-friendly food, such as granola bars, canned goods and macaroni and cheese, per the CNN story. They were shopped for and packed with the help of 60 volunteers who jumped in to help Parker’s effort. Those volunteers and donors are also part of this Christmas miracle, according to Parker.
“This is a community effort,” she explained. “This is not $106,000 out of my pocket. This is the result of us operating as a collective. It’s because of all the people who gave their time, their money, their talents to make sure our kids are taken care of.”
And though she spreads the praise, as she should, it was her inspiration and general sticktoitiveness that allowed this once-small idea to blossom into something that can literally be life-transforming. For now, many of these children will probably only understand that they are eating food over the holiday, and that’s how it should be.
As they get older, they’ll learn or better understand where that came from. For some, that will just be another nugget of inspiration that goes in one ear, exits the other and never leaves behind a trace. For others, if even for one individual, it could be the flicker of inspiration to set out on his or her own mission to help others — to “pay it forward” and realize the potential that one person has to truly make an impact on the life of others.
And while those bags of food to help feed hungry children are critical, perhaps Parker’s greatest influence on the students in the Durham Public Schools system is one of real-life education, with a special emphasis on selflessness and altruism. If, as we said earlier, one of these children takes the proverbial torch from Parker and creates an impact as significant as hers, well, that’s a cycle that could continue on for generations, right?
And what greater impact could a teacher have than to literally change the world through his or her actions?
Merry Christmas, Mrs. Parker. You’re a rock star.