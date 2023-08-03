Who likes hope for the future? Because I really like hope for the future.
It’s out there. Right down the road. Go past the corn fields and chase those bright lights illuminating the night’s sky over Roxana. The Lower Sussex Little League facility right now is hosting the Senior League Softball World Series, and if you’re starving for examples of young people in whom we can comfortably put our trust in for a better tomorrow, check out these young athletes.
Of course, it’s simple to just write them off as “athletes” and not look any further. We often see sporting events of any flavor in terms of absolutes — wins, losses, stats, trophies, etc. As spectators, that’s typically what we’re exposed to. We don’t always get to see the human beings behind the jerseys, or the human beings behind those human beings.
But in this intimate setting, and with these enthusiastic and dedicated players, coaches and families, we do get to see that curtain peeled back a bit. I heard a terrific story in the bleachers the other day from a mother with the Southeast team, out of Macon, Ga. She was telling me about how this was the first team from their town to ever make it to the World Series, and how excited everyone back home was for the team.
I started thinking about how much this community has supported our local team and their wild ride — from finishing second in last year’s tournament to returning with some exciting new faces replacing some high-profile ones from last year’s squad, but still powering their way into the Series. I was driving back to the office that night and smiled at the thought of the people in Macon embracing their team, of the parents using their vacation time to travel to softball tournaments, and sometimes “doing without” so they could help their children dive into their passions.
And you can tell how much the parents love this, as well. They live and die with every pitch, keep score, socialize with one another, help the coaches when asked and offer their support to every single player on the team.
And when I say “team,” I should say “teams,” because it is clearly evident with every team at the tournament, both foreign and domestic. These families flat-out bond — with the other team families, and internally with their own. I’ve watched parents and kids this week stop for selfies, share laughs at the ice cream truck and basically just soak in the atmosphere. These moments are not just about “the now,” they are about creating memories and strengthening their relationships for decades into the future through the sheer force of “quality time.”
And lessons. What terrific lessons these young people receive from their parents, coaches, teammates and umpires. They learn about accountability, to one another and, maybe more importantly, to themselves. They learn about the need to work as a team, and to lift up a teammate who’s down, as opposed to making them feel worse. They learn about success and about failure, and how there are incredibly important lessons to be had from both.
And you can watch them out there and know in the deepest recesses of your heart that these lessons take hold.
That team from Georgia I was talking about? Southeast? I got to watch them play back-to-back games on Tuesday, pausing for a water break and rest between match-ups. I saw them get beaten fairly handily in that first game, dropping one to the Central team by a score of 11-1. They weren’t thrilled with the outcome, and you could see a few signs of frustration with how things were going during the game.
But they continued to cheer loudly from their dugout, offering vocal and absolute encouragement to one another. They didn’t sulk after the game ended — opting to listen to their coaches instead, and grab some hugs and positive vibes from their families. And they came out and won that second game.
And that’s life, right?
It knocks you down. It knocks all of us down. You get in your own way sometimes. But you rally. You keep lifting up that head and going forward because the alternative... well, the alternative sucks.
And these young ladies get it. All of them. The District 3 team lost a tough one to defending champion U.S. West on Tuesday night. It wasn’t a blowout by any means, but it was a clear loss. The other team was better that night.
But I can bet you with full confidence that this team won’t sulk or start blaming each other. I can bet that they were talking with coaches, getting those hugs and looking at themselves on how they could do more next game to help their team win.
It’s how these girls are wired. It’s how all of them are wired.
Get out there and check out a game or two while the Series is still going on. Embrace a future where these young ladies are in charge, and I think you’ll find yourself a pile of hope.