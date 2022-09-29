“Florida Man” has become a bit of a national icon over the past several years. Well, “icon” might be a little generous now that I see it in print. Let’s instead go with: “Florida Man” has become a national punchline over the past several years, as the prevailing line of thought goes that every weird story that features someone doing something ridiculous or stupendously insipid begins with the headline, “Florida man...”
There. That’s better.
But Florida has been viewed in a different light this past week, as much of the nation had been keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian as it was bearing down on the Sunshine State with ferocity. As of Wednesday morning, while I was writing this, there was a fear that the storm would cause massive damage and endanger lives and property. So, obviously, that takes priority. And everyone in the path of this storm gets our full concern and best wishes.
But lost in the noise of everything else happening down there was another storm that hit Florida a week ago — one that left a Florida highway awash “in a silver sea of beer cans,” according to an article on NPR.org, in a headline that I desperately wish I had written myself.
A multi-vehicle crash in the early-morning hours in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 began when a semi-trailer clipped another while its operator was changing lanes, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials. That caused a chain reaction of braking trucks, but one failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck and another semi.
Hundreds of cases of Coors Light spilled all across the highway, according to reports, and while the most important news to come out of this was that there were only minor injuries to some of the drivers involved, it’s critical that we all lower our heads and offer our solemn thoughts for the suds that never had the chance to find their forever home at the end of some Florida bar during happy-hour.
That very well could have turned into several “Florida man...” stories, had it reached its intendees.
The fine people in the areas surrounding Oklahoma City also saw their own interesting accident involving a semi last week, as an accident on Interstate 40 caused a local news team to blush as it was reporting, according to Entrepeneur.com.
Per that article, a semi crashed off of the interstate and spilled what appears to be... well... you see... how does one even word this in a family paper... adult entertainment devices?
As a local journalist for News 9 was at the scene describing the incident, one of the broadcasters asked the reporter about the mayhem behind him.
“Jim, can you tell what he’s carrying there,” asked the newscaster. “What’s all over the road?”
Silence. Awkward silence. The on-the-scene reporter did that magical mumble when one tries to avoid a question, and the camera zoomed in on a box that was marked, “fake phallus.”
The newscaster clumsily tried to avoid what the box had read, and the clip made its way to Twitter — where it had been viewed more than five million times as of Wednesday morning. Again, we are thankful that there were no significant injuries from this incident. Also, we are thankful that this did not happen in Sussex County, because we did not have to cover it.
Intrigued, I set out to find more interesting spills from trucks across these fruited plains. My buddy Google found me gold immediately, in the form of a site called, appropriately enough, truckspills.com.
Sure enough, I didn’t have to wait long to find something of note. At the very top of the page was a story, with a photo of a road I had initially thought was covered in snow. Alas, it was not.
A truck carrying Five Brothers Alfredo Sauce had crashed into a wall on Interstate 55 in Memphis, Tenn. There was no word if there was a nearby crash with asparagus, pasta and shrimp that could have really elevated the situation. Or maybe a nice wine. Or... a Coors Light?
Or wine. Yeah, let’s stick with wine when dealing with a nice shrimp alfredo.
And there was plenty of wine if you happened to find yourself stuck in traffic in Winston-Salem, N.C., last fall on U.S. 421. A truck overturned and deposited hundreds of cases of wine along the highway. According to Winston-Salem’s police Twitter account, there was no shortage of volunteers to help cleaning up that one.
Yeah, I’d imagine that one would be cleaned up pretty quickly around here, too. “Delaware man...”