Disclaimer 1: Emily Harne — the founder and engine behind local civic organization The Ball 4 All Foundation — is the daughter of our publisher, Susan Lyons.
Disclaimer 2: I am on the board of Ball 4 All.
Disclaimer 3: I’m also absurdly handsome.
Now, to be fair, only two of those things are pertinent to today’s conversation. The other one I put out there because, well... duh. I’m gorgeous. You’d shout it from the rooftops, too, if you looked like this.
But let’s get back to Emily, and what she’s created at Ball 4 All, with an idea, an eager group of volunteers, and a community that has embraced this concept and thrown their support behind the cause. What’s resulted is a plethora of young people in our community being exposed to things they might not have had access to otherwise, and a circle of “people helping people” that is a significant threat to a current society that is increasingly me-centric, as opposed to we-centric.
As for the genesis of the organization, well, it’s pretty basic. Like millions of others, Emily comes from a family where sports have played a significant role. She knew the benefits of being involved in organized sports as a youth, and how they help with physical fitness, learning to work with others, developing leadership skills, dealing with both victory and defeat, and understanding what it really means to be a part of a team.
They are invaluable lessons that can contribute positively to the journey of one’s life no matter the age. If you can learn early how to deal with adversity, and how to overcome challenges, well, you’re really on to something, aren’t you? Plus, and this is pretty darn important, too — playing sports is fun. Put everything else aside for a minute, and just focus on the here and now with sports.
It’s fun. There’s a reason they call it “playing.”
But being a mother of three herself, Emily knows that playing sports can get expensive for the families. Like, the kind of expensive that is just flat-out prohibitive to a lot of people who are working their tails off every week just to keep the lights turned on and food on the table. Finding recreational money, even for a great cause, can be tough. When deciding between school clothes and playing soccer, a lot of families are going to go with the school clothes, as they should.
Here’s where Emily saw an opportunity to help.
Growing up here, she knew this is a community that is eager to rally for a good cause. She figured if she got together a dedicated circle to help, and started raising funds, money could be used to help kids have access to all the good that can come from organized sports. And that’s what she did.
Donations came in from fundraising efforts and private donations, and Ball 4 All started writing out checks for registration fees and to help with equipment. Emily decided the group could also hold various free clinics around the area, and her volunteers would get out and play soccer and softball and volleyball with local kids.
Amy and Pat Hughes from Lord’s Landscaping picked Ball 4 All to be the recipient of their amazing efforts with the Whimsical Woods event at Halloween. That changed the game and flooded the coffers.
Things got bigger and bigger. In 2022, for instance, Ball 4 All donated nearly $24,000 for scholarships for local children to play sports. The group also took on the Russell White Scholarship, named for a former schoolmate of Emily’s and several of her volunteers who passed away in Afghanistan while serving as a United States Marine.
In 2019, right before the COVID outbreak, Ball 4 All decided to hold some dodgeball games for middle-school students on Friday nights, to give them a physical activity to do in the winter months, providing kids a night out without electronics and parents a night out without, well... kids.
And last Friday night, Ball 4 All held the third of those games this year, for a different wave of middle-school students. This on the heels of a series of kickball games the organization held for kids this fall at the Lower Sussex Little League fields. There have also been various donations of equipment to schools and organizations over the years, coordinated by Emily and the board, and thanks to the generosity of a community that truly rises to the occasion whenever asked.
This week, on page 37, you will read the first of our Hometown Hero series, focusing on people who serve this community every day — playing their parts to make our little slice of the world a better place. This first one is a remarkable story about a firefighter who... oh, just read it. You’ll be happy you did, and extremely grateful for him.
But I also wanted to give a little shout-out to Emily, her group of volunteers and a community that is all about helping other people when they can. That’s the good stuff.