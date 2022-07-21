During an era when more people can tell you about the happenings of the Kardashians than the pope, and the legal and financial problems of some of the “Desperate Housewives” of various locales than their own town’s economics, let me have the honor of telling you about Nick.
His name is actually Nick Bostic, but he’s one of those people that should just be known by his first name — you know, like Oprah or Beyoncé, or Slash. Actually, Slash doesn’t sound like an actual “government name,” now that I’m looking at it. Maybe it’s short for Slashifer or Slasheric or...
But I digress.
Nick Bostic is a good guy, at least judging by his much-more-than-just-good behavior he exhibited the other night. The Papa John’s pizza delivery driver in Indiana reportedly drove by a house engulfed in flames just after midnight, and sprang into action, according to an account shared on FoxNews.com earlier this week.
Before we go any further, Bostic did not know who owned or lived in the home at the time, per the story. He was minding his own business, saw something that required immediate action and donned the metaphorical superhero cape and came to the rescue. He stopped his car, ran to the back of the house and opened the back door, according to the article.
“Before I was halfway into the door, I started hollering if there was anybody in there.”
He said he began to think the house was empty until four people apparently heard his shouts and ran to him. He immediately got them outside to safety and asked if there was anybody else still in the burning home.
“They said there’s a 6-year-old in there,” he explained. “So, I went back inside.”
Because that’s what heroes do.
He said he ran back upstairs and searched the bedrooms, but couldn’t find anyone. He began to go back downstairs, but the smoke had reached the staircase, and that understandably gave him pause.
“It scared me a lot,” he explained. “But then I started hearing Kaylani’s cry.”
The cry was coming from downstairs, in that daunting curtain of smoke and danger. He ran into it, found the girl and carried her back up the stairs, holding her tightly.
Though Bostic has no formal training, he said he does watch television shows about police and fire departments, which he believes helped him make some critical decisions during this ordeal. He broke a window on the second floor to try to get him and Kaylani out as safely as possible.
“The poor little girl,” he recounted. “The thing she said was, ‘I don’t want to go through the window,’ but we went through the window.”
The Lafayette Police Department caught some of Bostic’s heroics on bodycam and released them to the public.
“His selflessness during this incident is inspiring,” said Lt. Randy Sherer of the Lafayette Police Department, per the Washington Post. Though Bostic said he’s just an ordinary guy, Sherer adamantly disagreed.
“What he doesn’t understand is his actions weren’t ordinary, they were extraordinary. He went down those stairs to save that little girl when he thought it was impossible just moments before. He knew he was risking his life. There’s only one way to define that: courageous and heroic.”
Amen.
The world needs heroes, maybe now more than ever. We need people who rise to the occasion, don’t put everything they have into their own self-interests and sincerely try to make the world a better place. Sure, Bostic probably wasn’t thinking of making a global impact when he jumped into action to pull people from a burning house, but he did.
That’s five very-real lives. Five funerals that won’t be planned. Five people who may grow old and do wondrous things that change the very way future generations live their own lives. Five people who could see their families expand and grow and elevate into greatness the likes we’ve never seen before. Five people who get to savor breath and the smell of newly-cut grass and taste the nectar of a fresh peach.
And the millions who heard, saw or read Bostic’s story are also impacted, if even a small bit. What if this inspires the next Nick Bostic to not be a spectator in life when someone is in very urgent need of someone who is willing to take that momentous step forward? What if that person saves five lives? And another saves five lives?
That doesn’t only keep people alive, it keeps the essence of humanity beating inside all of us.
And that is an essence we need now more than ever.