Is a community a microcosm of society at large, or do the characteristics of the greater society infiltrate the smaller community, making it reflective of the greater whole?
Or, should I stop letting these inane questions bounce around my head all day and just go ahead and get a hobby?
Well, since I doubt many of you will be inclined to get excited about my used toothpick collection, or notebooks filled with drawings of aliens I believe I encountered in my heavy-drinking days, let’s go back to the question of community, and how it relates to the climate and characteristics of the greater society. For this exercise, we’ll discuss our specific community, and our nation as the concept of “greater society.”
For starters, it’s important to recognize that our community is built a little differently than many across these fruited plains. At our core, we have the “From-Heres” and the “Come-Heres.”
In general, those who are from here — those Sussex County natives who often boast a multi-generational reverence for the traditions and largely-rural lifestyle of the community — are, at the minimum, skeptical of those who have moved here. To the From-Heres, the influx of Come-Heres has strained their infrastructure, changed the basic way of life and created tensions that simply didn’t exist before the flood of changing demographics came to their little slice of Heaven by the shore.
To the Come-Heres, and I remain in generalizations for the sake of this column, they believe they are the reason that so many people have gainful employment and a bigger pot of money, new ideas have brought new innovations to the area and medical services and the schools have improved because of the influx of more people — hence more brainpower entering the equation. They believe they are a welcomed addition.
We are also devoid of that central city that is the general hub of the community. People don’t really live in the “suburbs of Bethany Beach,” and there isn’t that metropolitan area that hosts all the shopping, travel, cultural or athletic interests that unite. Each town here has its own pluses and minuses, which, for my money, is uniting in its own right. People in the beach towns need to come inland for groceries, visiting some of our remarkable retail farms and other purposes, while the inland people venture eastward for the ocean and those restaurants and shops.
In general terms, our community is vastly different than most — even in regards to other coastal areas. The rural environment that has remained offers an aesthetic and pragmatic element right around the corner that most beach towns don’t have, as the sprawl of development has concrete-and-metaled its way into erasing what made some of these areas thrive and survive for generations. And those beach towns are often inhabited by retired professionals from Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and other metropolitan areas, as opposed to just old surfers or beach bums.
We are unique, in just so many ways.
Look, I’m a Come-Here. Have been for nearly 25 years, and while I have now lived here longer than the metro area in which I was raised, I’ll always be that D.C.-Maryland kid with the big mouth who calls “The DMV” my hometown. But the majority of my friends here, as well as a good number of people who work here at the Point, are From-Heres, so I do get to appreciate both sides of this little gulf.
I also think it’s important to stress the “little gulf” part of that statement. While there are two distinct sides here, and some issues of true import that separate them, they are small. The From-Heres don’t really hate the Come-Heres, and vice versa — at least for the most part. We mostly co-exist, right?
No, where the true vitriol comes from, and what does indeed make our little community a microcosm of the nation around us, centers on politics — and the repugnant hatred for one another that comes with it. We see it on the local community pages on Facebook, we hear it in conversations with people we thought we knew and we are exposed to it in nearly every public forum available to us.
We all have beliefs that we hold near and dear, and we should. If we don’t have passion in our opinions, and if we don’t fight for what we believe to be right, what are we? Drones that just go along with whatever is thrust upon us, that’s what. But that shouldn’t preclude us from decency and respect.
I see the signs supporting candidates on people’s houses, and think it’s great. The same goes for the bumper stickers and hats and whatever you choose to sport. But there has to be some respect for one another, right?
I spoke with a man in Millsboro who had his house egged because he had a sign in his yard supporting Donald Trump. Another person in Ocean View called me because people went on his yard and stole his Joe Biden signs. Another sign in Ocean View, at a busy intersection, sports the “F” word large enough that people of all ages have to deal with it on a daily basis. I have a kid that doesn’t need that in her life. So do other people.
You want to support your person or your cause, go for it. But have a little decency. Show a little respect for others. This community is different than others, and that’s what makes it beautiful. Let’s not destroy it with petty ugliness and vulgarity. Let’s not bring our coastal oasis into the gutter with hatred.
We’re better than that. We’re the From-Heres and Come-Heres. We figure stuff out and co-exist.