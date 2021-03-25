In about the span of a week, America saw two more mass shootings that orphaned children, destroyed families and broke the heart of, well, anyone with a heart beating in his or her chest.
The loss of life in these situations is utterly senseless. For what? So someone can try to do something that earns them recognition? Some misplaced sense of justice against all the wrongs the shooter perceived were done upon him? Someone had “a bad day,” so that makes it OK to steal a mother from her children because she had a specific job, looked a certain way or stopped to pick up frozen vegetables and some Band-Aids?
Let me give you a tip: Don’t look for common motives or any sense of rational understanding with these things. After the Parkland shooting in 2018, I went full-bore into this stuff. I read books about the Columbine shooting, the Virginia Tech attack, the massacre at the San Diego McDonald’s and, regrettably, the Sandy Hook shootings. I read countless published articles by criminologists and doctors who study human behavior.
I pretty much dove down a rabbit hole of horror and confusion.
You know what I found out after literally spending hundreds of hours trying to learn about why someone would do something this outrageously heinous? That my stomach isn’t as strong as I thought it was. That the more I consumed, the more confused I became. That there is no clear-cut answer to the question I initially carried into my journey: Why would someone do this?
Oh, we think we know. We always think we have the answers to everything, right? We assume that the murderers suffered mental illness, or were racist, or were misogynists, or “snapped” from PTSD, or were driven by our “gun culture,” or wanted notoriety. We often think these things by taking a mental snapshot of the victims, or looking at a photo of the murderer, or by initial thoughts from panels of experts on the 24-hour news station of our choosing.
But things are never just black and white. Nothing, or no person, is as simple as black and white.
Let’s look at people’s reactions to this incident on our social media feeds or those aforementioned news sources. People are jumping on the need to change gun laws, to create more legislation against those who commit hate crimes, to add more meat to background checks, and to put more money and effort into mental health care in the country.
Would these work? Would they save lives? Maybe. Maybe. But they wouldn’t completely stop the problem if we’re looking at this situation honestly.
For starters, all of this energy to tackle mass shootings goes away a few days after each of these events happen — for all but those affected personally, obviously. The rest of us feel disgusted when we see or hear about it, shake our heads, rattle sabers about making change and go back to watching Netflix or fighting one another over something else.
Where is the energy to take action when there hasn’t been a recent shooting? We are a “now” species, and “before” gets stuffed in the history books until “before” happens “again” and we jump back on the same train.
Banning semi-automatic rifles simply won’t stop mass shootings. The perpetrator in Atlanta used a handgun he had just purchased. The Virginia Tech shooter used two handguns.
According to Statista, handguns have been used in 78 percent of mass shootings between 1982 and March 2021. Granted, there was a 10-year federal ban on “assault rifles” from 1994-2004, and that most likely impacted that percentage, but a 2017 review in “JAMA Internal Medicine,” reported that, “Limited data from 4 studies on the effects of the federal assault weapons ban (in effect from 1994 to 2004) do not provide evidence that the ban was associated with a significant decrease in firearm homicides.”
How about improved mental health services? Could they help? Sure, maybe, if people who are planning on committing such a crime are identified beforehand and agree to get help. But it’s certainly not a solution to wiping out mass shootings. Not even close.
According to Psychiatry Online, “Although some mass shooters are found to have a history of psychiatric illness, no reliable research has suggested that a majority of perpetrators are primarily influenced by serious mental illness as opposed to, for example, psychological turmoil flowing from other sources. As a result, debate on how to prevent mass shootings has focused heavily on issues that are 1) highly politicized, 2) grossly oversimplified, and 3) unlikely to result in productive solutions.”
That’s an important distinction, by the way. That the majority of mass shooters were inspired by “psychological turmoil” instead of “serious mental illness.” That pretty much means — to this simple mind — that all the improved mental-health care in the world wouldn’t be able to help somebody who reacted to a certain situation or stimuli. Unless every single person in the country received mental health care daily, and participated openly and willingly, there’s little chance that these atrocities would be stopped.
I don’t have an answer. In fact, all I’ve been able to put together is a longer list of questions. But maybe our “leaders” could spend a little less time squabbling about Dr. Seuss, and how presidents walk up stairs or hold bottles of water, and start focusing on things like this.
It’s a little important. For literally every person in our country.