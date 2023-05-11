For more than 25 years, this was my favorite column of the year to write.
I would dig deep into the emotions, gush about what a beautiful, smart, kind, wonderful mother I had, all while twisting the proverbial knife into my sister as she would steam over the pleasure my mom got reading it each Mother’s Day. It was a McCann family tradition — like Chinese food every Christmas Eve, and a propensity to make poor decisions thanks to the fine people at Jameson.
And then, well, it became a column I frankly never intended to write again. My mother passed away on Jan. 4, 2022, following a horrible battle with cancer — just like so many before her, and just like so many more to come, unfortunately. To say it left a wound would be an understatement. To say it forever shattered a piece of my heart, well, that’s probably at least a little closer to being accurate.
But here we are. Another Mother’s Day weekend is upon us, and I’m thinking about my mother pretty non-stop again. I’ve been thinking about how supportive she always was of me, even when it sometimes took a pretty creative mind to find reasons to support me. I’ve been thinking about how she would always tell people exactly how she felt about them, even if nobody asked. I’ve been thinking about how I still have her cell phone number in my “Favorites” and I can’t imagine a day I’ll remove it from there.
And I’ve been thinking about how much she loved my daughter, and the unfettered trust she had in me that I would be a good father to her.
I don’t know if I have. As parents, we’re our own toughest critics, aren’t we? We question the decisions we make, the discipline we hand down, the discipline we don’t hand down. We beat ourselves up for losing patience too quickly, or working too many hours or showcasing one particular finger to another driver while that little person who pays attention to every single thing you do is sitting quietly in the back seat with her mouth wide open in shock at what she just saw.
To be fair, the middle lane on Route 26 is not a merge lane, and when you zip out in front of moving cars and end up face-to-face with me while I’m trying to make a left turn from that lane you are likely to receive at least one finger in...
But I digress.
My mom is just never too far out of mind for me. Last Friday, the Coastal Point received very exciting news when the Maryland-Delaware-District of Columbia Press Association presented us with News Organization of the Year honors for our circulation division. When I got home from work, my daughter was thrilled that she was named Student of the Week at her school, instantly topping my good news.
It also happened to be our wedding anniversary, and the paper was fortunate enough to be a sponsor at the remarkable Joshua M. Freeman Valor Awards, presented by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. It was, in fact, a very good day.
I turned to my wife and said, “You know who would have loved this day?” She smiled and nodded.
That little recognition wasn’t a big deal, but it also hit home with a thud. I’ve been missing my mom a ton, and probably in a little bit of a grumpy haze about it as Mother’s Day has been approaching. What wasn’t hazy, and in fact was clear as day, was that my daughter has the same advantage in her life that I had in my own — a top-shelf mom.
And I get to watch the show. I get to watch my wife build her up in the mornings as they go through their “Daily Affirmations” before school each day:
I am important.
I’m not more important than anyone else.
Nobody else is more important than me.
I’m worth the effort of trying my hardest every day.
I’m kind.
I’m loved.
I watch them have their “sleepover” once a week together and work together to make dinners at night. I listen to the laughter, the arguments, the shared jokes at my expense and pretty much celebrate the love they have for each other each and every day.
It’s not always rainbows and lollipops, don’t get me wrong. They clash, and there are times I have to just “tag in” and take over to get them apart from one another. But there is always — and I don’t use “always” loosely — love between them.
So, yes, I will sorely miss my mom this Mother’s Day. But I’ll also celebrate in that I get to watch another amazing one each day.
Happy Mother’s Day to all of you putting in the work.