Those of us who love sports hold sacred our “wow” memories.
You know — those moments when an individual or team does something so spectacular, or dreadful, that the observer can only shake his or her head, mouth “wow” to the heavens and take a deep breath while reaching for the closest snack. Just me? No need to get all sanctimonious.
For instance, I’ll never forget watching Len Bias defy gravity and the odds to lead Maryland over Duke in the 1984 ACC tournament, or the U.S. hockey team defeating Russia in the 1980 Olympics or Joe Carter dancing around the bases after ending a World Series with a majestic homerun.
The memory of Sugar Ray Leonard defying the critics to battle, and defeat, Marvin Hagler will always rent space in my brain, thoughts of Cal Ripken Jr. circling Camden Yards to offer his gratitude to his supporting fans always leaves my eyes moist, and the sight of Joe Flacco lofting an answered prayer to Jacoby Jones in the frigid air of Denver is one that will forever be prominent in my memory — along with stuff like, you know, my wedding and birth of my daughter.
We can now add Justin Tucker’s feet... er, feat... er, foot, to the memory banks.
The kicker for the Baltimore Ravens — widely recognized as being on the “short list” of greatest kickers in NFL history for his near-robotic consistency in making field goals under any conditions — amped up his legacy to new heights last Sunday, booting an NFL-record 66-yard field goal on the final play of the game, to take down the Detroit Lions.
For context of Tucker’s greatness before this moment, he held the record for highest percentage of field goals made in a career, had made all 15 of his career kicks taken in the final minute of a game and was taking a ridiculous streak of making 48 consecutive fourth-quarter field goals into that record-breaking attempt.
So, yeah, he’s always been good. It’s one of those rare undisputed things that pretty much everybody “in the know” agrees on — like, Betty White is cool, and bald newspaper editors are breathtakingly handsome.
But a 66-yarder? That’s ridiculous. Yes, the kick was made in a dome, without any weather conditions to speak of, but it’s also important to note that it was kicked in a dome with no wind at his back or elevation assistance to steal a few extra yards. It was in a hostile arena with deafening crowd noise, and his entire organization’s fortunes in his hands... er, foot.
And he bonked it off the crossbar and forward into the history books.
Look, I’m the exact opposite of a “hater.” I root for people to reach new heights, appreciate the efforts of people on opposing teams who do remarkable things and generally just cheer for people’s success.
Life is hard. Like, really, really hard. It feels like we should be appreciative of those of us who are able to overcome whatever it is they need to overcome in life and are able to persevere. So, yeah, I’m probably more prone to overly appreciating these things compared to the next guy, but still...
Pretty cool, right?
Justin Tucker literally did something that no professional kicker in history has been able to do. When you do something like that… well, hats off.
And, while we’re on this subject, hats off to Macho, a Jack Russell terrier who ran into the Guinness Book of World Records recently when he ran the bases at Dodger Stadium in 21.06 seconds, breaking the mark of 24 seconds put forth by Guinness, according to a story by UPI. Pretty cool to see two world records in a week, right?
How about another? Well, UPI shared another story on Tuesday, Sept. 28, of Macayo’s Mexican Restaurants in Arizona, who broke an unofficial record for the world largest chimichanga, at 25 feet. The effort took 25 employees, dozens of flour tortillas, 500 pounds of shredded chicken, 250 pounds of refried beans, 250 pounds of rice and “multiple gallons of salsa.”
I do love chimichangas, but that one would probably have to be finished as a series of leftovers. I’d definitely need something to soak up some of that salsa — like, I don’t know, 14,000 pancakes?
The good people in Centerville, Iowa, got into the world-record act on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to UPI. Grocery chain Hy-Vee donated 2,400 pounds of pancake batter for the town’s annual Pancake Day celebration, and they turned that into 14,280 pancakes, shattering the former mark of 13,000 set this past June.
Suddenly, I don’t feel quite so hungry anymore.
This week, instead of ripping each other to shreds for believing in different things, or demeaning others to feel better about yourself, dive into some greatness.
And pancakes. Always take the time for pancakes.