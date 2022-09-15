One area of our remarkable nation that has always held a soft spot for me is the Southwest.
There were some memorable trips through Arizona and New Mexico in my rambling 20s that always left me with a smile — and, often, a next-morning battle with the “bottle flu,” as my grandmother used to call it. From the picturesque landscapes to the dazzling and delicious peppers to the allergy-friendly atmosphere, there were a ton of reasons I looked forward to some of those trips in my days of California living.
And that’s not even including the blue corn pancakes with honey in New Mexico that helped tackle those bottle-flu symptoms that seemed to arrive each trip. I soaked in every second of time in the Southwest every chance I had, and still had positive reviews, even if I never did see a UFO or three-headed armadillo left over from the atomic bomb tests in the ’40s.
You know what else I never saw in New Mexico during my travels? A wild tiger.
When authorities raided two homes in Albuquerque in August, they allegedly seized drugs, guns and money. It was a good bust — bringing in about 2 pounds of heroin, 10.5 pounds of cocaine, 49 pounds of marijuana, 17 rifles and pistols, fentanyl and Xanax pills, along with nearly $42,000 in cash, according to an Associated Press story. Oh, and an alligator. A 3-foot alligator that was eventually taken to a wildlife facility after the raid. Because, you know, there’s always an alligator in these stories.
It seemed like a really good day for law enforcement, all things considered. Lots of drugs off the street, along with some weapons that probably shouldn’t be in the hands of alleged drug dealers, and a suspect under arrest. That’s a win. Usually.
But authorities didn’t originally go to these houses with visions of “putting drugs on the table” or freeing an alligator, per reports. They came for a tiger.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reported on Tuesday that the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish (NMDGF) had obtained warrants for the two houses because they had received information that a tiger was being kept in one of the homes. Apparently, alligators and tigers are considered “Group 4” species, meaning only zoos are permitted to possess them, per the Sun-News.
But, alas, no tiger.
There was no tiger in the first house. There was no tiger in the second house. There was no tiger with a mouse. There was no tiger here or there. There was no tiger anywhere. There was no tiger...
But I digress.
I’ve read a lot of Dr. Seuss in my life. That one just kind of got away from me.
Regardless, there has been no retrieval of this tiger as of the moment I began boring you to tears while writing this column earlier this week. And that is causing some concern.
According to authorities, reports they have suggest that the tiger (which is less than 1 year old) weighs about 60 pounds. That’s not a small kitty cat, by any means. But it could grow much larger.
“Certain species of tigers can grow up to 600 pounds,” explained Ryan Darr of the NMDGF, per KOB-4. “So this young tiger has a long way to go. Especially when we have a tiger that is full-grown, we begin to have many more concerns about public safety.”
Yeah, a 600-pound could become a staggering problem I’d imagine — for people, small animals, big animals and the existence of those tasty little blue corn pancakes.
Which is something we simply cannot have.
According to Darr, they originally received a tip on the tiger from someone who turned out to be a pretty good source, and they have it on good authority that the 600-pound feline is in New Mexico still or a neighboring state — so don’t expect to see it walking up and down the Assawoman Canal Trail anytime soon.
As for now, I’m left with a few questions:
• Were the owners of the tigers tipped off that authorities were tipped off, so they absconded with the tiger before it could be seized?
• If so, was the tiger wearing dark glasses and a tiny trench coat? Because, you know, that would be kind of adorable.
• And if the tiger was wearing a costume, did they have it in the front seat of the car wearing a trendy scarf?
• Does anybody local make those blue corn pancakes?