Wasn’t it just Christmas?
Once again, here we sit at the doorstep of another Memorial Day weekend. And, once again, it feels like we were just wrapping a metaphorical ribbon around last year’s busy summer season.
And while it’s certainly an imperfect science, Memorial Day weekend is basically the start of the busy season around here. Sure, the big weekly-rental crowd doesn’t really start arriving until the schools are closed in neighboring states and counties. But we will now regularly see lifeguards on the beaches, storefronts and restaurants open, and business owners already looking like they just took a days-long shower in exhaustion and frustration.
And it’s exciting. It’s fun to drive through Fenwick Island with the windows open and hear children screaming in joy as they play on the water slides. It’s fun to navigate your way down the sidewalk in Bethany Beach and see families splitting boardwalk fries, or children staring at soft-serve cones in awe or hear the sounds of a bustling arcade welcoming in kids of all ages.
For as much as we all love the relative serenity and slower pace of the off-season, our community truly comes to life during these next several months. As the sun shines, so do we. And while the fall and spring have picked up steam regarding activity over the past decade or so, our economy and atmosphere is basically solar-powered — the summer sun brings more people, and more people keeps things humming around here.
So, yes, Memorial Day is indeed a significant marker in our community’s annual timeline. One of the biggest, actually. But it’s also something else.
At its core, Memorial Day is one for remembrance. We remember those who have given their lives in defense of our nation, and we offer thanks and, if we practice, prayer for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Though concise numbers vary from source to source, the Department of Veterans Affairs states that more than 900,000 Americans have died either in direct battle or “in-theater” due to other causes. They add that another 230,254 gave their life in service, non-theater.
That’s more than 1 million Americans who have given their lives while in defense of our nation, Constitution and interests.
That’s more than a million families who have felt the intense crush of loss. Spouses. Parents. Children. Friends. Each of those million-plus people are not just random names on neat little tombstones or part of a dizzying statistic — they had loved ones. They had dreams. They never had the opportunity to tell their stories as old folks sitting at the VFW bar, or going to their grandkid’s show-and-tell at school. Their lives were taken far too soon.
But they mattered greatly. As did their deaths.
I admit to getting more than a little emotional every year around Memorial Day. I think of people I served with a million years ago who are no longer here, and I think about how their lives were “put on pause” for eternity. They will forever be 20- or 30-something, young people with their bellies filled with fire and their hearts loaded with passion.
I vividly remember a little “pep talk” from a senior non-commissioned officer that I basically worshipped as a youth, telling us as we prepared for an inevitable confrontation that “we all have to die, it’s just a matter of when and what for. There is no better ‘what for’ than to do it for your country and the people you love at home.”
I still feel those words.
So, yes, Memorial Day is not just about playing on the beach or eating hotdogs or just hanging around with your friends and family at the park. But all of those things should be done this weekend, and those experiences should be treasured.
Those men and women we’ve talked about here? The million-plus who paid the ultimate sacrifice? They did so to preserve an ideal — an American way of life that was created to celebrate, protect and defend our freedoms.
And while I’m never really comfortable speaking on other people’s behalves, I feel good suggesting that the vast majority of those fallen heroes would want you to celebrate the freedoms they believed in enough to literally risk their lives. They wouldn’t want you to sulk or be miserable or walk around with tears in your eyes due to them. They’d want you to live the lives they felt strongly enough to fight for.
Pay homage. And celebrate the freedoms you have.