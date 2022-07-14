For the past several years, the infamous “dog days of summer” were truly for the dogs if you happened to be a fan of the Baltimore Orioles.
Oh, there were some early-season wins in a few of those campaigns that could make one raise their eyebrows from time to time, but they would eventually regress to the mean and become the complete dumpster fire that so many expected them to be. Day after day. Week after week. Month after long, humid month.
Being an Orioles fan was kind of like rooting for Wile E. Coyote — every now and then you’d think they were onto something, but eventually they would run face-first into a painting of a road on the side of a mountain and an ACME anvil would fall from the heavens and pancake their domes.
Think I’m exaggerating? You don’t have to be a sports fan to appreciate this level of ineptitude. Since the 2017 season, this is how the Orioles finished each season through the 2021 campaign:
• 2017 — 75-87
• 2018 — 47-115
• 2019 — 54-108
• 2020 — 25-35 (COVID season)
• 2021 — 52-110.
Those first numbers are wins. The second numbers are losses. A 162-game schedule any year is a grueling test of endurance, both for players and fans. A 162-game schedule when your team has less chance of victory than an honest politician? It’s draining. You know, suck-the-soul-out-of-your-body-with-a-straw draining.
But the more optimistic fans were keeping hope alive. Not necessarily hope for immediate success, but more so with an eye for the future. While the big-league team was getting its brains smashed in on a daily basis, and ownership was showing exactly zero effort in terms of trying to remedy that situation any time soon, the team was compiling an interesting array of talent in the Minor Leagues.
You see, one of the reasons the Orioles were so despicably rancid was because the organization traded away anybody of merit (and due a decent paycheck) for prospects (cheap labor). Combined with high draft picks because of their general ineptitude on and off the field, and a renewed interest in building a competent pipeline that would funnel that Minor League talent to the Major Leagues, there was a glimmer of hope that the organization would eventually be able to compete again, as long as they didn’t do anything to ruin this young collection of players that had been shining in places like Delmarva and Bowie and Aberdeen.
Most of us, however, fully believed that the organization would screw this up. I am included in that “most of us” pile.
But, looky here. Look at what’s happening to this organization this season, on the Major League level.
The Orioles won their ninth consecutive game on Tuesday night, the longest streak in the Majors, and evened up their record at 44-44. For the sake of perspective, the 2021 Orioles were at one point sitting with a record of 44-93, per Camden Chat.
Yes, 44-44 is not setting the world on fire. They are still in last place in a ridiculously competitive division. But when you set the bar low, it is easy to exceed expectations.
And for the first time in a while, the Orioles are actually offering hope. It’s not about this season with this team — it’s always been about tearing it down and rebuilding with a young stream of talent that can be pumped into the Majors year after year, allowing them to compete with the deep-pocketed organizations in their division, like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
Consider this little factoid, if you will: According to Spotrac, a site that follows professional sports teams’ finances, both the Yankees and Red Sox are paying more than $200 million this season in payroll. The Orioles? A little under $40 million. Heck, Max Scherzer of the New York Mets is being paid $43.3 million this season.
And while I already said this plan by the Orioles is not about this season, make no mistake about it — this season helps the organization immensely. It is rekindling fan interest. It is validating the front office’s plan to ownership. It is fun.
This is the first time the Orioles have won nine or more games in a row since September 1999, according to Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Sun. Their top prospect, Adley Rutschman, recently got called up to the Majors, and has played a part in this recent run. Many of their other top prospects are excelling this season in the Minors, and the Orioles have the top pick in this Sunday’s amateur draft, due to their nightmare of a season a year ago.
It’s an average year, for just about any other organization in just about any other year. But for the Orioles, and their long-suffering fans, there is a hint of magic in the air — a faint whisper of hope.
And we’ll take it.