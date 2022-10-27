Improvise. Adapt. Overcome.
Those three words ring out in the ears and minds of every person who has ever been earned the right to wear the Eagle, Globe and Anchor as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Even today, three decades after I left that gate at Camp Lejeune for the last time, it is something I value.
It is a mindset meant to inspire creativity under duress. To never roll over and quit because the solution you thought would work is just not happening. To beat your problem, whatever it is — however you need to do it.
Obviously, it is one of those mantras designed to teach Marines how to function under the unpredictability and general mayhem experienced during a combat operation, but it’s transferable to all walks of life. We all face obstacles. We all need to sometimes “suck it up” and make things happen. We all have to find creativity in patching together the paying of our bills or finding a way to work if our cars break down or wiggling out of an unpleasant conversation with your wife after you said what you thought was a good-natured joke, but...
But I digress.
In short, the Marine Corps generally likes when you take initiative and solve a problem. And even though I already mentioned that I left my status as an active-duty Marine some 30 years ago, I feel like I’m on pretty solid ground in assuming these are traits they still find desirable — in their active and reservist Marines, their veteran Marines and their potential future Marines. And I think they’re going to love Austin Stephens.
The 19-year-old Michigan man very much wanted to earn that esteemed Eagle, Globe and Anchor, according to a story by WLUC/Gray News. He entered the office of Marine Recruiter Staff Sgt. Caros Reinhold and announced his intentions.
“When he said he wanted to be a Marine, I took that to heart,” said Reinhold. “It meant a lot to me.”
But, for Stephens, it wasn’t as simple as putting pen to paper. The candidate weighed more than 300 pounds, and that just wouldn’t cut it in the physically-demanding Marine Corps. Stephens would have to put in a ton of work just for the opportunity to put in five tons of work just to become a Marine.
“I was willing to take him under my wing, help him out and show him everything I could,” explained Reinhold. “It was worth it. He is an outstanding young man.”
You see, if there is something the Marine Corps appreciates even more than one of its own making things happen under adverse conditions, it’s one of their own helping another through adverse conditions. This is no Army of one. It is a brotherhood (and, obviously, sisterhood), steeped in a tradition of functioning as a team.
Stephens took that help, and he took it seriously. He put in the work, made the sacrifices needed and dropped more than 100 pounds in a year.
“I looked at myself, and I looked at Staff. Sgt. Reinhold and Sgt. Kohrs and other Marines when I realized I needed to hold myself to a higher standard.”
His commitment and day-to-day work ethic impressed Reinhold.
“For Austin, it wasn’t, ‘I have to lose 100 pounds tomorrow.’ He did it a day at a time,” said Reinhold. “You can’t take the whole situation and accomplish it at once. Set a goal, set how you will get there, and keep pushing.”
Last weekend, Stephens found himself heading off to Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, to begin a journey that will forever alter his life. He will be one of approximately 21,000 recruits trained at the base every year, according to military.com — each one hoping to earn the coveted title. Each one striving to become a part of something bigger than themselves, even if it sometimes means having to become a smaller version of yourself to chase that dream, as Stephens did.
“I just hope people see it and realize they can always do more,” said Stephens, regarding his journey to get to this point. “They can push themselves to a higher standard than they are right now.”
Stephens continues to chase that standard, himself. One is simply not considered a Marine until he or she is presented an Eagle, Globe and Anchor upon graduating recruit training. It is an intensive 13-week test of endurance and will that sees the recruits “beaten down and built back up” to become hard-charging Marines.
Between 11 and 14 percent of recruits will not earn that title and make graduation, per operationmilitarykids.org. Some of that is due to health or injuries, and some to simply just not being able to meet certain standards.
For me, I’m betting on Stephens making it. He didn’t get this far to come up short.