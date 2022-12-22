Imagine wanting something so bad, but it just never felt realistic that it could actually happen for you.
I’m not talking about playing in the NBA or having a billion dollars or being able to breathe underwater. No, I’m talking about some of the things that other people might take for granted, or chalk off as simply “being normal.” You know, no big deal.
Take going to see Santa Claus when you’re a kid, for example.
Remember those days? I can still picture us standing in line, our lips moving silently as we practiced what we were going to say to the big guy when our turn came up and we could grab that coveted spot on his lap. There was that near-sense of panic that would wash over me when I finally got my chance, and it seemed like I was stuck in some foggy dream when one of Santa’s elves would tell me to smile at the camera. The dialogue Santa was having with me during my turn was priceless, and I hung on every kind word he said to me.
And then it was over. The assembly line of present-seeking children continued forth while I moved on with my day, confident in the belief that Santa got “my order,” and would soon be stacking up a series of footballs, baseball gloves and various beeping toys with 9-volt batteries under my tree.
Pretty routine stuff, right? How many of you went through similar experiences? Well, not everybody.
What if you were deaf as a child, and it would be nearly impossible to enjoy that conversation with Santa? What if you couldn’t understand those magical words coming out of his mouth, or feel like you could adequately express what you desperately wanted for Christmas?
Cleo Boudreault is a 4-year-old child who was born deaf. Her parents recently took her to the Gaylord Hotel at National Harbor, in Maryland, according to dcist.com. She took her place in line at Santa’s workshop, and received a little encouragement from her parents to go approach Santa when it was her turn.
The merry icon smiled at her gently, welcomed her, and greeted her in American Sign Language (ASL). She paused, a little taken aback maybe, and then she signed back. For a few moments, the two went back and forth, and Cleo ended up smiling and happily posed for a photo.
“To see Santa as a person, as a real life character, and he can be here and be an example, that is just so fantastic,” said Cleo’s mom, Genie Gertz, in ALS, through an interpreter.
“This is a great example of representation,” added Cleo’s dad, Patrick Boudreault, also through an interpreter. “Representation matters.”
The man in the red suit’s real name is Charles Graves, and he is also deaf. He is a residential counselor at the Texas School for the Deaf when he’s not making dreams come true for kids who simply want their chance to participate in a dream-making opportunity.
“There are a lot of hearing Santas out there,” said Graves, through ASL translator Anthony Mowl. “And for that child to be able to look up to somebody who’s like them... that’s why I do this.”
What he does, if we’re being honest, is bring the magic. He and Mowl, who works with Graves on bookings, knew the D.C. area was one they should visit, as it has one of the largest deaf and hard-of-hearing communities in the country, at least partly because of Gallaudet University being there. Mowl said he is fourth generation of his family to be born deaf, so he fully understands the need for these Santa visits. He shared that he felt the magic from Graves several years ago when he took his own daughter to meet the deaf Santa.
“He just took my heart away,” explained Mowl. “Every child should be able to see a Santa they can relate to, that they can understand, and is a reflection of themselves.”
Ramon Torres Moran, 8, told DCist through a translator that he asked for some new Vans shoes, a couple Goosebump books and a Rubik’s Cube. “And I want a really hard one,” he signed. “Not just one of the regular squares. A really complicated one.”
“At the mall, they’d have huge lines to see Santa and we’d always wait patiently to go see him,” said Ramon’s dad, Franklin Torres. “But no word of communication. Just a wave, a thumbs up and a pat on the back. And that was it.”
But Graves changed that experience for Ramon. Drastically.
“It’s the magic of Christmas for our kids,” said his mother, Norma Moran.
The magic of Christmas, indeed. And memories these children, and their parents, will never lose.