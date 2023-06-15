There is beauty in rawness, thus there was beauty in every soul-felt word ever put to paper by author Cormac McCarthy.
America’s greatest living writer, as I had often dubbed him in conversations the past several years, lost that mantle as he took his last breath on Tuesday, June 13, at the age of 89. Labeled as the “true heir” of Herman Mellville and William Faulkner by famed literary critic Howard Bloom, McCarthy channeled a near-dystopian look at the world, to not only seize the soul and emotions of the reader but to also shine a brighter light on those things, and people, that are genuinely good.
The somewhat reclusive author found great commercial success with the film adaptation of “No Country for Old Men,” which won four Academy Awards, including best picture, per a story on cnn.com. In fact, several of his books were turned into movies, including “The Road,” which picked up a ton of national attention when Oprah Winfrey selected it for her famous book club, and “All the Pretty Horses,” which is most certainly one of my personal favorite books.
And while McCarthy was truly gifted in his ability to spin a story, develop interesting characters and describe a setting that seemed to intensely capture each of the reader’s senses all at once, it was his construction of language, and his almost blatant disregard at times for punctuation, that mesmerized me one word at a time. His writing was described as “clean and hard as pebbles,” per a story inked by British author Sanjida O’Connell on thewritepractice.com. She also shared that she had seen his style “likened to The Old Testament and described as ‘formidable,” ‘overpowering,’ ‘transcendent.’ To me,” she wrote, “his writing is beautiful and direct, naked and almost pagan in its connection to the landscape and base human nature.”
She then shared a passage from “All the Pretty Horses” that I felt truly showed his unique style and stream of consciousness:
“At the hour he’d always choose when the shadows were long and the ancient road was shaped before him in the rose and canted light like a dream of the past where the painted ponies and the riders of that lost nation came down out of the north with their faces chalked and their long hair plaited and each armed for war which was their life and the women and children and women with children at their breasts all of them pledged in blood and redeemable in blood only.”
It’s a mouthful, and nearly impossible to read aloud without turning purple and collapsing from lack of breath, but it’s also simple and descriptive and profound and... have I already described him as brilliant? Because he was absolutely brilliant.
And while he’s been compared with fellow noted reclusive author J.D. Salinger in terms of eschewing the spotlight, writer Ken Miyamoto sifted through some of his rare interviews over the years to share some sage advice from McCarthy in a story on screencraft.org. I picked a few of my personal favorites:
• “Your busiest day might be watching some ants carrying bread crumbs.” This seems almost too simplistic, but it jibes with McCarthy’s process, and his ability to observe the world around us and share those observations with near-maniacal details.
• “I want, even for the worst of characters, grace under pressure, some sinking nobility.” I’ll steal Miyamoto’s comment on this one, as it is just about perfect to me: “The greatest characters don’t live in the white or in the black — they live in that gray area in between.”
• “If it doesn’t concern life and death, it’s not interesting.” There must be some conflict or challenge in a story to truly grab the attention and emotions of a reader, and there is no greater conflict than pure peril. Many consider McCarthy’s works to be “dark” or “depressing.” I get that. But they also made you feel like every sentence was important and held impact. That is special.
• “Find work you like, and find someone to live with you like. Very few people get both.” This one’s about more than just writing, obviously, but it also goes to the base of who McCarthy was as a writer. It was easy to tell when reading his work that McCarthy loved to write, and bathed himself in the nuance and artistry of weaving a story that impacted people’s hearts. He was also married and divorced three times, so... he had some insight there, too?
A giant of a man has left this world, but his words never will. And I’m about to dive back into those words this weekend.