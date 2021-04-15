So, we have a problem heading our way.
To be fair, the problem is already here. But it’s just about to get on a steroid regimen, start pumping iron like it’s an Olympic powerlifter and plant its flag on one of our pristine beaches while thumping its chest to the beat of the “Macarena.” So, I guess what I’m really saying here is... we have a problem.
It’s a job problem. Not that there aren’t any out there, mind you. No, our problem is the supply of paying jobs is severely outnumbering the amount of people who are interested/willing to fill them. In talking with several local business owners, this has been a problem years in the making — and there’s not one specific reason for the worker shortage, or a simple solution to getting it fixed.
The Maryland Center for Hospitality Training (MCHT) has teamed up with the Ocean City Hotel Motel Restaurant Association (OCHMRA) to try to take on this problem for the Ocean City, Md., job market, specifically. They recently shared some information that shows one of the most significant issues facing employers, both in Ocean City and in our own towns — particularly those in the coastal areas that require an abundance of seasonal help.
According to MCHT, there are more than 12,000 seasonal positions available in Ocean City each summer, in the hospitality industry alone. Last summer — which, admittedly, was as odd a summer as one could possibly imagine — there were only 100 slots filled by J1 Summer Work Travel Visa students. That is not going to cut the mustard. Not in Ocean City. Not in Fenwick Island. Not in Bethany Beach.
Two quick thoughts here before we move on, if you’ll indulge me: First, I’m probably tempting fate a little bit by suggesting that this summer couldn’t be even stranger than last summer. Second, why do we say “cut the mustard?” I mean, it’s one step away from being a liquid. Sure, I know the seed that stars in the condiment was originally birthed from a plant, but you can’t put a plant on a hot dog, am I right? Please, for the sake of all that is holy, do not put a plant on a hot dog. You might as well put pineapple on a pizza.
What? People do that, too? I quit. Digression over.
On April 1, the Presidential Proclamation banning entry for certain J-1 applicants expired, so there is some hope that there will be more help on the way for this summer. However, there are certain to be fewer of these foreign workers this summer, as several news organizations are reporting a backlog on those applications, and many nations still have travel bans in effect. This will not fix all the problems, even under the most optimistic lens.
Another problem with filling these positions is simply the availability of young people who can get to these jobs in the summer. Consider the demographics of our own year-round population in this community. Many of our young families — the ones who would have working-age children who could fill these seasonal jobs — live in our inland towns.
If we’re talking 14-, 15- and even 16-year-olds, many of them do not have their own transportation to make it from, say, Millsboro to Bethany Beach to take a job at a retailer or restaurant. There is no public transportation to provide this kind of service, and I don’t think it’s going out on a limb here to assume that many of the parents who might typically provide transportation for their teenage children are busy with their own jobs and responsibilities, and simply don’t have the time to battle summer beach traffic, drive their kids to their jobs, make it back to work, then drive back to pick up their kids later.
To add to that, a lot of our local kids — particularly those in those early teenage years — are engaged in organized sports and other activities over the summer months. Plus, this remarkably unorthodox school year that the students and teachers have been fighting through is most likely going to add to the summer duties of a good number of both those groups of people.
The Indian River School District recently announced the “Building Bridges & Accelerating Learning for All Students” program this summer, which will help students prepare for the 2021-2022 school year. A lot of students have struggled with the hybrid and remote models this year, and that can just avalanche into the next year, without a little help. The district, to their great credit, is trying to help with this expanded offering.
But that’s another pool of potential summer staff that is not going to provide a ton of answers for employers.
A lack of employees during what many hope will be a return to somewhat/kind of/maybe normalcy this summer can be devastating to these restaurants and retailers who only have a few months each year to make their money for the year. It can result in reduced hours, or disgruntled customers, or owners working themselves silly.
And it’s not just retailers and restaurants. Who’s going to cut all these yards this summer, especially the rental properties where the owner is probably not around to come do it every week? Who’s going to sit in the lifeguard chairs? Etc. Etc. Etc.
What’s the answer? What can we do?
We can help, in whatever way we can. We can share job listings from our local businesses on social media. We can point people to (unintended shameless plug coming) our classifieds section. We can preach patience with our servers and cashiers and people just trying to do a job in difficult circumstances.
It’s a problem. It’s about to be a bigger one. Let’s try to help.