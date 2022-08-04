I often think about the concept of “being our best selves.”
Of course, I also ponder notions such as metal-detector sandals and dog muzzles that look like adorable little duck bills, so take a lot of my inner thoughts with a grain of salt. However, there is something truly intriguing about the notion that each of us have it deep within us to be our very best selves — and to show the world just what that may look like.
And that can look any number of ways, honestly. It can be one thing to me, another to you and still another to that good-looking guy walking his duck-billed dog on the beach while his sandals help him find unimaginable treasures. The important part of this is that we all have an idea of what we’re capable of, and to strive for that version of ourselves is to not only aim to meet self-prescribed goals or timelines, it’s to pursue, well, constant pursuit.
This is not a finite mission one sets upon when chasing their best selves — it’s about being in the moment. Doing what you know is right. Trying hard. Being kind and considerate. You see, if your goal is truly to be your best self, then there is no point in trying to knock someone else down to lift yourself up. In fact, that’s counterproductive to your self-guided mission. The goal is your own performance, behavior and character.
I’ve been reminded of this throughout this past week as I’ve sat in the bleachers and wandered the fields at the Lower Sussex Little League facility in Roxana while watching a bunch of young athletes play in the Senior League Softball World Series. Let me rephrase that a little bit: I’ve been watching some of the best young athletes on the planet play in the Senior League Softball World Series.
And let’s start with that. These players are truly tremendous. There are lights-out pitchers, hitters peppering balls all over the park and enough highlight-worthy defensive plays each day to fill a “Web Gems” segment of SportsCenter. Each team got to this place on its merits, defeating other talented collections of players and coaches in their respective regions.
And they didn’t just show up and start playing ball to get here. These players toil and sweat and work day in and day out to perfect their craft. The coaches refine their skills by attending camps, watching instructional videos and looking at each player as an individual with unique skills to bring, and identifying what skills need a little help.
It’s not enough to be talented to get to this stage. There are tons of talented softball players in the world, just like there are other talented people in your own fields of expertise. It’s usually the hard work, dedication and opportunity that elevates. It’s the stuff that happens when people aren’t watching, as my mother was fond of saying.
But this isn’t just about the players and coaches, and how hard they’ve worked to get to this stage. No, the element that inspires me at the park this year, and has the last 14 times I’ve been fortunate enough to cover this great event in the past, is the collection of young people who clearly are intent on “being their best selves.”
I watched the other night as players from two teams who were getting ready to play each other in a few hours mingled in the bleachers, watching the game before theirs. I saw them laugh and take pictures together and ask questions about where they are from. Two young ladies from the Europe-Africa team (Rotterdam, Netherlands) were patiently explaining how to pronounce their names, and the U.S. players were sincerely doing their best to try to pronounce them correctly. They all laughed, and showed respect and were sincere with their appreciation of one another.
They were being their best selves.
I was watching a game the next day and there was a close play at first base. The runner naturally argued that she was safe. The umpire and first baseman disagreed. When the play was reviewed by the higher-ups, the decision agreed with the umpire. The batter nodded her head, fist-bumped the first baseman who had made a nice stretch to get her out, and ran back to her dugout.
I saw another instance when three players from a team were running out to the side of the field so a pitcher could get warmed up. One of the other players was her catcher, and the other had a helmet on, with the job of watching the other two’s backs so they wouldn’t be hit by a ball hit out of play. When the umpire emphasized to the young “defender” how important it was that she stayed vigilant to protect her teammates, she said, “Yes, sir,” turned her back to her teammates and took that duty as seriously as she could have taken any task the rest of her time out there.
She was being her best self — as was the umpire who was concerned about their safety.
There’s a ton of inspiration to be found at the World Series going on in Roxana right now. If you get a chance, get out there and see some people truly being their very best.