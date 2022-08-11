Not all heroes wear capes.
Some stand upon pointed cleats, carry leather mitts upon their hands and swing bats that can pound softballs into oblivion while forging a community together in common cause. In fact, if you’ll indulge me for a bit, let’s talk about the young ladies who just poured their hearts and souls and talent into a second-place finish in the recent Senior League Softball World Series in Roxana.
Just to be the first local team to ever qualify for this event at their home field was the kind of achievement that should be bragged on around here for generations to come. Many of these same players were on that memorable Major League Softball team that went to the semifinals of the Eastern regionals three years ago, then basically had to wait out a global pandemic to get another shot at it.
And they didn’t sit around feeling sorry for themselves or twiddling their thumbs while they waited — they trained. They played for their school teams, for their travel ball squads and in Lower Sussex Little League competition. They attended camps and worked with their coaches and sacrificed a lot of what other people their age were doing because of a pure love of the game, as well as a commitment to one another.
They wanted this. They wanted this chance to compete against the best teams on the planet, and they wanted to do it on the fields where they first fell in love with this sport — and they wanted it to be in front of the people they love most.
And tip your hats to them. They got there. They cruised through the regional competition to take their rightful place amongst the world’s top softball teams, and they beat every challenger in front of them that didn’t play for that Texas juggernaut that swept through the series undefeated. They didn’t just prove that they deserved to be the representative of District 3 in this tournament. They proved that they were elite amongst a field filled with elite teams.
And all of that is super-cool. I mean, think about this for a minute or two, and let it marinate in your brain housing group: They finished as the second-best team in the entire world. Sure, they certainly wanted to win the whole thing, and every one of us desperately wanted that for them. And they gave that Texas team as big a scare as any other team did throughout the entire week, both times they played. But where they finished was second.
That will hurt for a while. It will sting to be that close to claiming a world title, and there aren’t any words or group singalongs or magic potions that will take that hurt away. It will linger in their minds long into the days these admirable young ladies sport gray hair and call members of a younger generation old-person phrases like “admirable young ladies.”
But I hope there is room in their heads to linger on something else, as well.
They made magic for this community. For one remarkable summer week, we didn’t focus on politics or developers or horseflies or race or any other topic that spurs hate and divisiveness. Instead of firing insults and vitriol at one another, we exchanged fist-pumps and excited conversations in line at Royal Farms over these incredible athletes and citizens.
Local businesses showed their support through ads, marquees and social-media posts. Our volunteer firefighters led the way for the team’s bus as it carried our local heroes to the championship game, while adoring fans stood on the streets waving and holding signs of support. Countless young fans waited for the team to leave the dugout after every game for a chance at getting their softballs autographed by these athletes.
And they stopped and signed each time, including after that hard-to-take final game.
A last-inning rally for the home team fell tantalizingly short in that championship game, and as the Texas team celebrated the final out by tossing their gloves high into the humid air and congratulating one another, it was impossible to miss the other side of the coin — those disappointed faces for the Delaware team as they congratulated their opponents and went off into the dugout.
One by one, the players slowly started to exit the field to get to the comfort of their families and friends, and one by one, they were met with enthusiastic and love-filled cheers by the fans. They weren’t a disappointment to anybody who came to watch them play. They were heroes. They were “Ours,” and they just showed the entire world that they were special.
And then, well, they went ahead and signed more balls. I watched as the players would stop to talk to young girls with stars in their eyes, and I smiled as I saw the appreciation go both ways.
It was a magical week in Roxana, and my biggest memory will be the love affair between our community and this remarkable team. And that memory will last much longer than the score of the final game.