A picture is worth 1,000 words, right?
We’ve all heard the expression. We’ve seen it put into use time and time again. A photo can convey exhilaration or desolation or fear or vibrancy or gut-wrenching despair. A photo of a child’s smile can make a stranger on the other side of the world smile back in return, while an image of mourners paying tribute to an unnamed decedent can trigger an emotion to a person with no connection to the departed or those left in emotional anguish.
We can all universally identify with joy. Or war. A photo of either of those things triggers a visceral emotion immediately. The image does tell a story. It is, in fact, worth 1,000 words or more. It impacts instantaneously, and it communicates thought. That’s what words do if strung together in a coherent manner, and that’s what a good image can do if it is clear and skillfully taken as a clear representation of a moment or environment.
The “moment.” Let’s go back to that concept for a minute. While a singular image can convey a story that translates to nearly anyone, a photo of a specific instance or event can hold great value to those who share in that moment. It is a memory frozen in time, indicative often of a grander scene, and the viewer can harken back to the sights, sounds and smells of a certain instance through a simple photograph.
Look, before my daughter entered my world, the photos in my camera consisted of friends at bars, ribbon-cuttings I attended for the paper and maybe a blurry scenic shot that featured the tip of my finger in one corner or another. I took the photos because, at that time, I recognized that I was seeing or participating in something that I wanted to hold on to — a cherished moment happening in real time.
I can still go back through those old photos and laugh at the image of my friend because it reminds me of the fun that encompassed the entire night — the bartender who made us laugh, or the conversations that made me smile or think differently. I can open back up a photo of a ribbon-cutting, and remember the glee and optimism on that business-owner’s face as a dream was being realized before my very eyes.
I can see that finger-obstructed photo of a deer taking a drink while I was walking in the woods and remember the quiet all around me, and the natural majesty of just happening across this deer that allowed me into its company without running away.
Photos can speak thousands and thousands of words, and different words to different people, based nearly entirely on perspective or proximity to the event in question. I remember taking so many photos the day my daughter entered the world, excited to share this remarkable moment with my family and friends all over the world. At the time, they weren’t for me — I was there, you know? These were for parents and cousins and others who I wanted to enjoy this incredible experience with, even though they couldn’t all be physically there with me to share in an embrace.
Only, as time has gone by, I’ve realized that these photos were indeed for me as well. I’ll find myself thumbing through them from time to time, smiling at the image of feeding her for the first time in the delivery room, or my wife crying through tears as she held her baby girl tightly. I can see a nurse in the background who might be just part of the scenery for one of the people I sent the photo to, but when I see her, I am instantly reminded of her kindness and patience when dealing with a new father who wanted to smile, cry and throw up all at once.
A photo can do all of that. Instantly.
I have photos in my phone of my daughter enjoying her first snow, eating her first bowl of ice cream and riding on a pony for the first time. I don’t only smile at the images when I see them — I am mentally transported back to the time they happened. I can feel that chill of the snow. I vividly remember laughing out loud at her first reaction to tasting ice cream and how she almost tumbled out of her seat trying to dive into the bowl for more. I remember her face lighting up as a patient person led her around a circle on the back of a pony, and how it took two of us to get her off at the end of the ride because she never wanted to let go of her new friend.
Photos are more than photos. Every time. For good or bad, they connect us to days gone by. I still mist up when I see pictures of a younger me with friends who are no longer around, or sharing an embrace with my maternal grandfather — an esteemed journalist who imparted words of wisdom to me at the beginning of my career that I still hear in the back of my head nearly every single day: Be fair.
While going back through my photo archives recently, I’ve seen photos of former Point employees who have gone on to new chapters in life, or passed away, leaving a hole in our collective hearts. I’ve seen images of travel to Ireland, Las Vegas, the Keys and the Outer Banks that inspire joy, and shots of war-torn sections of the Middle East that send shivers down my spine.
For good or for bad, these photos to some extent tell the story of my life, just as your own photos tell the story of yours. Our memories are not always fresh, as new ones take hold each day, but the photos can make them seem fresh momentarily, and that can be a ride worth taking from time to time.
We’re all-too-often chained to our mobile phones these days, and that’s kind of a shame because they can keep us from experiencing all that is around us. But they also have a camera on them so we can record the moments we do take notice of, and each of those photos can mean 1,000 words... or 1,000 memories.