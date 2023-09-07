You can keep your pumpkin-spice yogurt and apple-picking. I have zero interest in trying to find my way out of a corn maze or taking a drive around back roads to take a look at the changing leaves. To be honest, I’m colorblind, so spending the day on single-lane roads, trying to avoid bicyclists and controlling my speed as I look for “slightly grayer” leaves just doesn’t do it for me.
It’s like rainbows. When you are colorblind, it gets more than a little frustrating when people point to the sky and tell you to ooh and aah over a faint little white arc that brings nothing to the table in terms of your personal enjoyment. It feels like a tease. And me saying I’m being “teased” just makes me want to tease myself for saying “tease,” and it becomes a big complicated issue of when to use quotes around “tease” and when not to and...
But I digress.
I do love fall, but it’s mostly because of two things: I get to wear hoodies and sweaters a lot, and there is a ton of football to watch. And that’s enough for me. In fact, if I can wear a hoodie over my sweater while I’m watching grown men bash each other about the head and ribs for my personal enjoyment, well, yeah. Sign me up.
And it is now exactly that season.
College ball these past few weeks has only succeeded in terms of whetting my appetite for the professional game. Don’t get me wrong: I do truly enjoy watching college football. I grew up a Maryland and Navy fan, went to Temple and had Notre Dame basically shoved into my veins since birth by my grandfather. I root for all four teams to some extent, so I usually have a game on that can grab my interest.
Plus, there’s the pageantry with college football, right? I love watching the young men and women in ties and dresses at an Ole Miss game, or the Ohio State band “dot the I,” or my favorite tradition of all — the Hawkeye Wave. For those unfamiliar, when the clock hits zero at the end of the first quarter, everyone in the stadium at the University of Iowa — players, coaches, fans, employees — turns and waves at the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which overlooks the field. The pediatric patients and families wave back, and it’s just about the coolest thing you will ever see in sports.
So, yeah. I certainly enjoy college ball, and all that goes with it.
However, the NFL stands supreme.
It is a revenue-generating machine that owns box offices, television ratings and merchandise sales, all while fielding the most popular sport across these fruited plains. The once-a-week format does more to build excitement and conversation over each particular game than any other sport could possibly hope to recreate, and the parity they have built into the league via the draft, salary cap and free agency gives it a competitive edge college ball could never match.
Last week, the University of Oregon beat Portland State by a score of 81-7. Two thoughts: First, you will never see a score of 81-7 in today’s NFL because every team has good players and coaches. And, second, there’s a Portland State University? Is Portland now a state? Is this like the whole Pluto-becoming-not-a-planet thing?
Regardless, the NFL rules because it has a superior product, the teams create suspense and interest by each playing only once a week and, well, there’s violence. The kind of violence, in fact, that doesn’t pose a threat to the audience.
Since the early gladiator days, society has embraced a voyeuristic view into other people hurting other people. Shoot, many of us grew up happily watching a cartoon roadrunner trick a coyote into running into the sides of mountains or a clever mouse causing a cat to end up in traction every episode.
And while football is filled with strategic decisions, players who can fill unique roles to make a specific game-plan work and enough statistics to satisfy the nerdiest numbers nerd inside me, it is still, in its rawest essence, a form of controlled violence. Sure, it’s more of a thinking game than many non-fans are willing to concede. By a ton.
But it still often comes down to what big man can push another big man further at the line of scrimmage, and what slightly-smaller big man can do with the ball in his hands in all that congestion. And when those big men and slightly-smaller big men find themselves in open space, away from all of that bundled up mass of humanity?
Collisions. Big-time collisions.
Indeed, though the calendar still says it’s a few weeks away, make no mistake about it. Fall is here. And controlled violence is coming with it.