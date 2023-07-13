In the summer of 1979, I fell in love.
Jaclyn Smith in “Charlie’s Angels?” Valerie Bertinelli in “One Day at a Time?” Well, yeah. Obviously, Jaclyn Smith and Valerie Bertinelli. I was only 10, but I did have eyeballs. Duh.
But what I was referring to in that opening statement was a one-sided love affair that has lasted to this very day. Like any relationship, there have been ups and downs, celebrations and heartache, and screaming and cursing.
Yes, I fell in love with the Baltimore Orioles that summer.
It was an easy team to love. Perennially one of the top organizations in all of Major League Baseball, at a time when baseball was still the undisputed king of the sports world, the 1979 team captured the heart of this then-young boy as they hit, pitched and fielded a team that raced through the American League.
Going to the games with my dad was about the highlight of my life back then, and we shouted “Oh” during the national anthem with Wild Bill Hagy and all the other crazies at Memorial Stadium, erupted when Eddie Murray or Ken Singleton would launch one out of the park and reveled in each of Mike Flanagan’s 23 wins on the mound that season. If we weren’t there in person, we were glued to the games via radio, addicted to a team that would find itself in the World Series after drubbing the Angels in the playoffs.
And I learned a valuable lesson during that World Series — things don’t always go the way you want, in love or baseball. After taking a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven Series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, that beautiful world championship trophy was so close I could taste it. I dreamt of ditching school and celebrating at a parade as the Orioles closed to within one win of eternal glory.
And then our love affair hit a rocky patch. The Orioles coughed up that lead, and the Pirates fans were doing the celebrating after Game 7, as Sister Sledge’s “We are Family” serenaded Willie Stargell and his teammates as they enjoyed a World Series victory.
My World Series victory, mind you. And I still hate that stupid song to this day.
The Orioles did finally bring me “my” trophy in 1983, after topping the Phillies in a memorable World Series, but I never really did get over the sting of losing that 1979 Series. In fact, that team that had provided so many remarkable moments in the hearts of me and so many other fans, followed that 98-win championship campaign with a downslide, eventually cratering with a 54-107 record in 1988, including an I-still-can’t-believe-it 21-game losing streak to start the year.
Still, I remained loyal, and the presence of Cal Ripken Jr. on the team made that loyalty an easy thing, to be honest. They had a few nice runs over the years, with some mid-’90s teams having a nice stretch of ball, and another nice little period of competence from 2012 to 2014, but they have never reached those heights of my youth again.
In fact, the team pretty much entered the “Laughingstock Zone” from 2017 to 2021, posting a record of 253-455. That’s, well, how do I word this delicately?
It’s a raging dumpster fire. That’s what it is.
But a strange thing happened with this team last season. Those awful seasons led to some high draft picks, and a new management team prioritized developing that young talent in the Minor Leagues. Superstar prospect Adley Rutschman arrived to the Majors about halfway through last season, and the team went on a roll.
Skeptical, I wasn’t sure if what I was seeing was real or just one of those meetings of circumstance that sometimes arrive and create a mirage. A few more of the young stars came up, and the team kept winning.
I was hopeful about this season before it began. Guarded, but hopeful. Scorned love runs deep, right?
Put me firmly in the corner of “Believers” at this point. This young, confident collection of players has blossomed this season, and the Orioles entered the All Star break this week with a record of 54-35, the third-best mark in all of baseball.
Contrast that to their 28-61 record at the break two years ago, and you can see why those old romantic feelings are starting to heat up again — for the Orioles, mind you, not Jaclyn Smith and Valerie Bertinelli.
Not that there’s anything wrong with either of those ladies, mind you. Why? Did they ask about me?