Oh, yeah. Murder hornets. Remember those guys?
At one point during this pandemic-fueled blur that modern history has become, probably somewhere between Tiger King and toilet-paper hysteria being things, we were advised that the next little bundle of joy heading our way was something called murder hornets.
Because... of course. Why wouldn’t murder hornets descend on us like some kind of Hitchockian nightmare? It was beginning to feel like humanity was being played by Charlie Brown, and Lucy kept taking the football away from us. And, then, like, she started winging murder hornets at us while we scurried to get off the ground, abandoning any semblance of our mental health and dignity along the way.
You know?
But, alas, the murder hornets never really struck Ocean View, or the surrounding areas. And they were probably misnamed as murder hornets in the first place, if we’re being honest.
“My usual plea is that people stop calling them ‘murder hornets’ because they are large and perhaps frightening, but not truly murderous,” said Professor James Nieh, from the University of California—San Diego, in an interview with goodnewsnetwork.org. “They are amazing social insects, but they don’t belong in North America and harm our critical bee populations, so we should remove them.”
Nieh recently authored a study on how to both monitor the movements of the murder hornets, and to potentially end a destructive invasion, both in North America and abroad. And his answer is an answer that has been around since the dawn of time — sex.
The study argues that sex pheromones from a hornet queen can be used to bait and trap the insects, as well as track their movements. Per the article, three of the major chemicals found in the queen’s sex pheromones identified by researchers were hexanoic, octnoic and decanoic acids.
Rather than pretend that I know what any of those words mean, let’s just go ahead and assume that’s groundbreaking stuff. I’ll pause for a moment so we can all take that in and capture our collective breath.
Ready? Cool.
“The males are drawn to the odors of the females since they typically mate with them near their nests,” explained Nieh. “In two field seasons, we were able to rapidly collect thousands of amles that were attracted to these odors.”
The hope, as I read it, is that researchers around the globe can put out these traps, determine where these murder hornets are and when they move, and be able to understand their movements better. Plus, by trapping a lot of the males, they hope that it will cause a massive reduction in the insects’ ability to mate and increase their population exponentially.
Scientifically speaking, the correct name for these flying carriers of death and destruction is Vespa mandarinia, or Asian giant hornets. But that doesn’t really carry the same cachet as “murder hornets,” does it? Vespa mandarinia does not provoke mental imagery of bugs with bandoliers strapped across their tattooed chests sweeping into town in an inverted V formation as they send their intended prey scurrying away in a panic-driven race for life that...
But I digress.
To their immense credit, Nieh and his team of researchers decided against patenting this discovery — opting instead to publish their findings so others can jump in and help document the Vespa mandarinia’s murder hornet’s spread.
“We hope that others, especially in invaded areas, will take the protocol we have established and test this method,” explained Nieh. “We’ve described the chemical blends needed for these traps, which could reduce the number of males available to mate with females to help depress the population, but primarily would help us figure out where they are.”
In all seriousness, this is important work by Nieh and his colleagues. Bees have been in peril for quite some time now, and their contributions to our food chain by pollinating crops should not be underappreciated. If they can be protected by the work being done by these researchers, and those who carry the torch in other parts of the world, than this is truly stupendous.
Besides, this has action thriller written all over it. Can’t you imagine The Rock playing a murder hornet special-operations leader, while Natalie Portman saves the day as the hornet queen luring the insects to their certain death, while...
I think I digressed again. Sorry.