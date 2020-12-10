It’s easy to feel a little disenchanted this time of year. In fact, pick your poison on that front.
The commercialization of what is meant to be a spiritual time of year for so many people can lead true believers to feeling like society has lost its collective course regarding “the reason for the season.” A global pandemic has claimed the lives of loved ones and will keep many families apart this holiday. The economic impact of said pandemic has put financial strain on countless families — not only putting at risk the bounty of the holiday, but also endangering the abilities of many to keep a roof over their heads or a log on the fire.
So, yeah, for all the glory, pageantry and tradition that the holidays can bring, there is also the loneliness, desperation and frustration that can come in its wake. Some turn to alcohol or other substances to fill the void. Some turn to hope. Some turn to faith.
A well-known Biblical verse comes from Paul (Acts 20:35): “In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”
Don’t stop reading. Well, not because I shared a Biblical passage, anyway. You can stop because you find me dim-witted or less-than-entertaining. That’s entirely fair, and I don’t fault you for that. But understand that I share this passage with you because I believe its message is universal — particularly during times that might be a little difficult for many.
To give is to restore. It restores our faith in ourselves to be able to do good for others and elevates an inner sense of kindness and generosity that fosters personal growth. It restores hope, and at a time when we are concerned about “super-spreader” events, it, hopefully, promotes another kind of spread — one of selflessness and goodwill.
So, yeah, it is more blessed to give than to receive.
Down in Raeford, N.C., a 91-year-old Korean War veteran walked the walk, in terms of giving. The man, who requested to remain anonymous, reportedly entered a Food Lion grocery store and wrote a check for $1,500 to the store’s “Holidays Without Hunger” program, according to a CNN story. He then wrote another $500 check — to be used to purchase 100 pre-packaged meal boxes that feed a family of four.
According to the article, it was the largest single donation in the program’s 17-year history.
“I was completely caught off guard when he handed them to me, and it took me a few seconds to gather my thoughts,” said store manager Charles Campbell, via cnn.com. “I finally asked him what his motivation was for this generous gift.”
According to Campbell, the benefactor explained that he had been a prisoner-of-war in the Korean War, and he was often deprived of food, leading him to drop to 90 pounds. He told Campbell that he knew what it meant to wonder where and when his next meal would come from, so he wanted to try to take that stress away from others.
Campbell said he asked the man if he’d like to try to set up an interview with media representatives at the company’s corporate office and the man demurred, saying, “I’m not doing this for any publicity or recognition. I just, plain and simple, don’t want people to be hungry.”
Good man. That’s a good man.
Also, let me tell you a little bit about Washington, D.C., restaurateur Kazi Mannan. According to CBS News, the owner of the Sakina Halai Grill has a pretty simple mantra: “Giving is a joy,” he said.
Since 2013, Mannan has been giving free meals to the homeless. He said his mother, when he was growing up in Pakistan, always had an extra plate out for a neighbor in need, and he has clung to that lesson. But then COVID hit, the restaurant suffered, and he had to stop serving the free meals because he simply couldn’t afford it.
“It just hurts,” he explained. “Like, you know, it’s in you that you wanted to give, but your pockets are empty.”
He set up a GoFundMe page, hoping to generate some extra money to feed the homeless. People from Bangladesh, London, Haiti and other locales made donations. How did that go?
“We raised over $250,000, which will give me a cushion to last through this pandemic and start offering a free meal that is going to give me the joy that I was talking about.”
It almost sounds selfish of Mannan, this desire to derive personal joy and satisfaction from giving to others. But it goes back to what we were talking about earlier: Giving rocks. Let’s take it to another level, shall we?
Patrick Mertens is a custodian at an elementary school in Minnesota, according to the Washington Post. He had fallen ill and was badly in need of a kidney donation — so much so that his daughter made a Facebook post pleading for an angel.
That angel turned out to be Erin Durga, a third-grade teacher at the school who saw the post and wanted to help. She reached out, got tested and learned she was a match.
“I felt in my heart, from the very beginning, that this was my thing,” she explained.
She donated. It worked. Patrick Mertens is alive, and his daughter still has a father.
And the entire Mertens family now has their own angel — one who truly understands the power of giving.