So, here’s a lead paragraph from a recent Associated Press story that grabbed my attention: “Two men accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament last fall pleaded guilty this week to charges including cheating.”
You have my attention.
According to the story, which I found on NPR’s website, Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious last September when Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominksy turned in fish that were significantly heavier than typical walleye. As spectators gathered around to see what was happening, Fischer reportedly cut open the walleye and found the aforementioned weights and walleye fillets stuffed inside.
It’s at this point that I would suggest Fischer’s intuition that something “fishy” was going on was validated. The “scales” of justice were to be put in motion, and the two were certainly “on the hook”...
But I digress.
As part of their deal, the pair agreed to three-year suspensions of their fishing licenses, and Cominsky also agreed to give up his bass boat, worth approximately $100,000, according to the story. In return, prosecutors dropped attempted grand theft and possession criminal tools charges.
Odd, right? But not entirely out of character. Per the AP story, court records show that the two were investigated near Toledo in spring 2022 after being accused of cheating in a different walleye tournament. According to police reports, prosecutors felt like the two might have cheated, but didn’t have enough evidence to charge. Apparently, authorities neglected to perform an on-the-scene fish autopsy to prove guilt or innocence.
Hey, remember that scene in Jaws when Richard Dreyfuss cut open the shark and pulled out some smaller fish and a license plate from Louisiana and...
But I digress. Yet again.
This story reminded me of the controversy swirling around a 76.5-pound white marlin that was presented during the 2016 White Marlin Open tournament in Ocean City, Md. Remember this one?
Tournament organizers did not turn over more than $2.8 million in prize money to a Florida man, per a story in the Baltimore Sun. This one was a little more complicated than gutting a walleye and seeing a bunch of weights fall out in front of a curious crowd. Organizers refused to pay the money to Philip Heasley after he reportedly “failed to satisfy the Tournament Rules’ polygraph requirement and, therefore, failed to perform under that contract,” so he was not entitled to the prize money, per U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett.
At the crux of this controversy was not what was in the fish, but rather when the fish was nabbed. Bennett ruled that Heasley and his crew violated tournament rules by dropping their fishing lines before the 8:30 a.m. start that was laid out by tournament organizers.
There was another marlin tournament in North Carolina that saw a dispute over a nearly $1 million prize go to that state’s supreme court before the parties settled in 2013, according to The Sun, and a New York man plead guilty to some shenanigans regarding his win in a 2015 tournament in Vermont that involved a walleye that was reportedly caught by the man’s friend, instead.
There’s a sign that you see around some shops in fishing areas, and I’m sure many of you have seen it here: “All fishermen are liars except you and me, and I’m not so sure about you.”
It’s part of the fun with fishing, right? There are the stories of “the one that got away” or the epic Hemingway-esque struggle at sea with a foe that borders on mythological. But, it’s not so funny when money is at stake, right?
Of course, it’s not just fishing tournaments where we see people of low character show their true personalities. Who remembers Rosie Ruiz, the winner of the women’s division of the 1980 Boston Marathon — or so we thought?
Some eyebrows were raised by Ruiz’s “unflustered appearance at the finish line,” according to the Guardian, and some witnesses later came forward to say they saw her join the course with less than a mile to go. She was later stripped of her title, and, according to history.com, Ruiz was also busted for a fake effort at the New York City Marathon a year earlier when organizers discovered years later that she had ridden a subway for part of that race.
Well, it’s o-fish-ial, cheating can take place wherever there is competition. Let minnow if you hear of any other instances, if it’s low-brow or so-fish-ticated.
I’ll see myself out. I know some of you would like to see me walk the plankton by now.