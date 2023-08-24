As we watch artificial intelligence (AI) incorporate itself into more and more of our daily lives, there are any number of questions that naturally come to mind.
Will we see a real-life remake of “The Terminator” franchise, where an evil SkyNet-like company decides that human beings pose a risk to an automated society so it wages war to ensure its supremacy long into the future?
Will we see unemployment numbers soar, as corporations replace significant chunks of their payroll costs with learning, thinking technology?
Will we ever — and I do mean ever — be able to speak to a real person when we call customer service?
The questions are plenty because the answers are few. Artificial intelligence has been steadily encroaching into more and more of our lives over recent years, and, as is the case with most new technology, we just don’t know where it’s heading next.
Look, in a lot of ways, AI gets a bad rap. Many of us take advantage of it in our day-to-day lives, maybe without even knowing it. Our GPS systems use AI, as do the Alexas on our kitchen counters and those suggestions we get on Netflix based on our previous viewing activities. Financial companies are using it to examine our spending habits and how we can better budget our money, and things like facial recognition provide us a little more security in a steadily less secure world.
There is good stuff here, and the possibilities going forward are even more exciting. Consider how AI can monitor and improve our healthcare, with diagnosis tools, prescription drug monitoring, customizing our individual treatment plans and so on. Power grids, road layouts, water sources and agricultural planning and development can all become more precise.
In a perfect world, AI will allow us to do things more quickly, with less chance of error and at a more efficient cost.
“In a perfect world” is an interesting phrase, isn’t it?
Because, as we all well know, that perfect world just isn’t out there. With all good, comes bad. Basically, if you mix human beings into any equation, there’s a good possibility someone — or somemany — will try to take advantage.
The Associated Press had a recent story about the proliferation of cheating in classrooms, courtesy of ChatGPT, a language-based chatbot that is apparently writing papers for some students. Darren Hick, a philosophy professor at Furman University, recently shared on social media, “Aaaand, I’ve caught my second ChatGPT plagiarist.”
“Only 2?! I’ve caught dozens,” said Timothy Main a writing professor at Conestoga College in Canada. “We’re in full-on crisis mode.”
Of course, others don’t see this as a significant problem. They believe students will be using technology like this in the future, and understanding it and learning how to maximize its performance will only benefit them in this new-age world. To that, I say, “Poppycock.”
And I do not just toss around “Poppycock” lightly, folks.
Yes, it is important students learn how to acclimate themselves into modern society, and they should be taught how to use it and how to make it best work for them. It’s a real world out there — not some snapshot of “Leave it to Beaver” that some of us stubbornly try to cling to as the modern world races ahead.
But that should be taught in separate classes, by people who really understand it and can guide students on a bright path. History classes should be about learning history. English classes should be about learning English. Math classes should be, well, abolished. All math classes should be abolished.
I mean, why would some sadist demand that I go to a class where my barely-functioning brain has zero chance of comprehending...
But I digress.
And will an AI digress, as well? Nashville Banner editor Steve Cavendish tweeted out a screenshot recently of an AI-written high-school football story in the Gannett-owned Columbus Dispatch. The story was, as you might expect, awful. There was no insight from the coach or injury update or explanation of a key sequence of plays that changed the course of the game.
But if readers go with the flow, and the bean-counters at corporate headquarters see a solution for providing content that doesn’t include raises or paying for health insurance or complaining or dealing with maternity or paternity leave, guess what? More times than not, that will be the direction they head.
So, yeah, there is good and bad with AI and where it will eventually lead us. It’s now up to us to dictate the direction that technology takes us before we find ourselves expendable and Arnold Schwarzenegger shows up looking for John Connor.