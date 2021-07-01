On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress stuck a collective thumb in the figurative eye of Great Britain by unanimously adopting the Declaration of Independence.
This was not the start of the Revolutionary War, as the battles of Lexington and Concord had already taken place more than a year prior, along with other skirmishes. This was an official declaration by the leaders of the New World that they were tired of being taxed without representation, that they were ready to free themselves of their British allegiances and, honestly — they needed to formally establish their intentions if they wanted to get help from France in toppling a vastly superior opponent.
It’s obviously more complicated than just that, as life usually is, but these are the quick hits. Call it the “McCliffs Notes” of the dawn of American independence, courtesy of yours truly.
Regardless, that Declaration of Independence was indeed formally agreed upon on July 4, following two days of tweaking and perfecting the bold statement to the rest of the world that these ruffians in the West were ready to fly solo. It was bold. It was brash. And it was basically a signed death-sentence agreement by the authors if things did not go their way.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Read that line again, if you don’t mind indulging me for a minute.
Life. Liberty. The pursuit of happiness. This would appear as basic as it gets, right? The colonists wanted to be able to live. They wanted to do so as free people (well, they wanted those not defined as personal property to live as free people). They wanted the ability to find joy. They crafted a document that not only was put together by a unanimous consensus of the Continental Congress, but they basically set a framework for people all around the world who wanted to break the shackles of tyranny and enjoy the sweet benefits of freedom.
It was brilliant — both politically and strategically. Those words, in particular, sent a clear message to the citizens of the new world that their elected officials were on their side in a battle against evil, and it sent a clear message to the world that this was a humanitarian conflict.
If you believe in the power of the pen, this was it. Though I believe the Constitution to be perhaps the most beautifully-written government document in recorded history, the Declaration of Independence was an ingenious tool in generating support from the masses, casting the British as evil oppressors and seizing public sentiment on the world stage.
And here we sit, 245 years later, still a sovereign nation. Arguably, the most powerful, wealthiest and influential nation on the planet, despite our ever-growing number of warts.
Would we, today, be able to get anything crafted across the political aisles in two days that would receive unanimous support? Maybe free ice cream at Congress? More vacation days for elected officials? A federal holiday celebrating bald, stunningly-handsome newspaper editors?
Maybe?
Though we are a nation birthed on the concept of individual freedoms, we still very much take our cues from those whom we freely give our power. Politicians angling to build support and vilify opponents divide us by our differences, while agenda-driven news organizations amplify the messages and cater to a targeted audience by splitting us into teams.
But as we enjoy this Independence Day weekend, and celebrate the red glare of rockets and the amber waves of grain spanning our nation, let’s reclaim our patriotic spirit and ability to think for ourselves. You see, we do agree on many more things than we disagree on — it just makes no sense for the aforementioned groups to talk much about that, does it? They benefit through division. They whip us into a frenzy. They pit us against each other to further their own needs and goals.
This is not a call to fight. It is a plea to love.
And that, dear readers, sounded way more “hippy dippy” than I intended. I’ll let myself out. Tip your waiter!
Look, most of us want our families to feel safe and our children to have opportunities. Most of us want police to come home safely at the end of their shifts, and citizens to feel safe when they find themselves in police interactions. Most of us want the elderly protected and respected, and our teachers, first-responders and nurses to be fairly compensated and appreciated. Most of us want our armed forces to only be called upon for righteous reasons, and for them to not be neglected when they do come home from whatever awfulness they were sent.
Most of us want beaches and mountains and waving neighbors and live music and good food and our parents to be healthy and our friends to be happy and prosperous. Most of us want small businesses to do well and talented people to shine and air conditioning to function and clean water for all and people who work hard to live with dignity.
It is decency we must reclaim if we want to ensure that America remains that global bastion of hope and opportunity. And it’s up to us to reclaim it as a people.