Though my personal finances and general apathy toward most things allows me to embrace generic items for most things, there are a few brands to which I remain steadfastly loyal.
Heinz is my ketchup. Q-Tip is my cotton swab of choice. Coastal Point is my local newspaper. Merriam-Webster is my dictionary.
Why Merriam-Webster, you might ask? Well, it is the oldest continuously-published dictionary in the country, which lends it a certain level of gravitas. Plus, it is the book to which my mother pointed me whenever I asked her how to spell something, or when I used a word improperly.
And it also smashed a few gross bugs in my room growing up, so that will always afford it a special place in my heart.
Regardless, while the Internet has given us very good options with sites such as dictionary.com, I remain loyal to my brand. And my brand of dictionary is most certainly Merriam-Webster.
So when they announced their word of the year recently, I was intrigued. They don’t pick a word because it’s brand new or it is a clever mix of two other established words, as I’ve seen some other sites do over the years. They choose it based on lookup data, notable spikes and year-over-year increase in searches, per a story on cnn.com. Basically, they choose their word based on what people have chosen to use and research.
This year’s word of the year, unsurprisingly, is “vaccine.”
“This is a word that has kind of two parallel but intersecting stories: one is a medical story, and one is a political story or a cultural story,” said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor-at-large.
In a historical era that politicizes everything from fast-food chicken sandwiches to the legitimacy of actors, it just makes sense that the word of the year would be something that has been politicized, as well, right?
“‘Vaccine’ was selected, according to Merriam-Webster, because it is a promising medical solution which became a major source of political division,” read the CNN story. “New research into vaccines led the company to revise and expand its entry for ‘vaccine’ in May. An entry for ‘immune response,’ in which cells behave as though a disease is present to train the body to fight it, was added separate from ‘immunity.’”
According to Merriam-Webster, lookups for “vaccine” went up 601 percent over 2020, and a 1,048-percent increase over 2019. I would say those numbers “spiked,” but I am far too clever to use that pun when referring to something as important as vaccines.
But, you know, they spiked.
Yeah, couldn’t help myself. If there’s low-hanging fruit, I grab it. Pride is one thing I’m not overflowing with, and it wasn’t one of the more noted words for Merriam-Webster in 2021.
Know what was? “Insurrection.”
Yes, searches for their runner-up word went up 61,000 percent on Jan. 7 this year, one day after the mayhem at the U.S. Capitol. On the one hand, I’m glad people were trying to get a handle on what they saw, and determining if that was truly an insurrection or some other form of unruly mob action.
On the other, I weep a little bit for our country that people don’t know what “insurrection” means. I mean... come on, folks.
Regardless, people searched to improve their own understanding, and that’s good. And Merriam-Webster tracked it, which is also good — at least for my own little sense of curiosity.
I’m losing a bunch of you with this column, aren’t I? Is everybody not as big of a word nerd as I am?
That’s fair. I’m not a big fan of people whining and complaining over every little thing in their lives while suggesting that everything is a grand conspiracy against them, but here we are, time and time again, while...
But I digress.
“Perseverence,” “woke” and “guardian” also made the list of words that impacted our lives in 2021, per Merriam-Webster, and those all seem like perfectly reasonable descriptors of the things we cared about over the past year.
“Perseverance” was the name of NASA’s Mars rover, “Guardians” is the new name of the former-Cleveland Indians and “woke” is fascinating because it transformed from a positive connotation to a negative one over recent years.
“In controversial times or uncertain times, there is this neutral and objective arbiter of meaning and that is the dictionary,” said Sokolowski. “That’s why we revise constantly to make sure our dictionary is accurate, but it also means that there is a sort of constant.”
Neutral and objective is good these days. And my dictionary of choice is doing an excellent job at documenting the “flavor” of 2021.