Tom Brady is not my guy.
Oh, I recognize that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is an all-time great — if not the all-time great. Between his time in New England and his recent tenure in Tampa, Brady has won seven Super Bowls, with an eighth looking like a real possibility as this year’s playoffs continue. To put that in perspective, the next closest quarterbacks, in terms of Super Bowl wins, have four. So, basically, he is in a class of his own when it comes to holding giant trophies while confetti cascades down upon his all-too-perfectly-groomed head.
Am I just a hater? Sure. I hate that my Ravens saw their seasons end twice in the playoffs to Brady’s Patriots, and I probably take too much pleasure from the two times the Ravens ended his season. I hate that when the Patriots were losing 28-3 in the Super Bowl to the Atlanta Falcons, I turned to my friend and said, “I don’t care. Brady’s going to bring them back.”
And he did.
I hate that he married a supermodel, seems to enjoy playing with his kids as much as any father should and that he reportedly sets a timer in his home gym for the start of the next year’s Super Bowl as soon as his current season comes to a close. OK, this whole paragraph reads a bit too petty, even for my standards. This seems like a list of reasons to like the guy.
But I just never could. As far as recognizing his excellence, and giving him credit for being a loving family man, sure. I had no problems admitting that. But it always gnawed at me that the Patriots were seemingly “on the edges” of fair play, surrounded by allegations of cheating. I was always annoyed that he looked like he just stepped out of a glamour shoot when he’d hold his postgame press conferences, and that he just seemed, well, phony — like everything was a show.
But, yeah, I’m guessing it’s mostly because he beat my team more times than I’d like.
My feelings for Brady did change a little bit last season after he left the Patriots for the Bucs. Maybe it was because he got away from the AFC and didn’t seem like such a threat to my team anymore. Maybe it’s because he simply left that franchise and went anywhere else in the world. Maybe it’s because he just genuinely seemed happy and less-guarded all the time — like he was actually enjoying himself a little bit for the first time in his career.
I mean, I wasn’t going to write him love letters and hang a poster of him up in my office, but... he didn’t make my skin crawl as much. That’s a start, right?
Earlier this season, I saw footage on one of the football highlights shows of a young fan at a Tampa Bay game holding a sign that read, “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.” They later showed Brady go to the fan, talk to him for a minute and hand him a hat, while the kid basically melted in gratitude at the gesture. It was nice. I made a mental note to myself about how that small act of kindness from Brady would probably impact that kid for the rest of his life.
Still didn’t like Brady, mind you. But I gave him a metaphorical checkmark on the “Good” side of my ledger.
Earlier this week, I came across a story on foxnews.com about that young fan, and it piqued my interest. It turned out that the 10-year-old boy from Utah, Noah Reeb, did indeed have a difficult fight with brain cancer. His parents, looking for a way to serve up some hope and stir up his fighting instinct, promised to take him to see Brady play when he beat cancer and was healthy enough to travel.
He did. And they did.
The NFL’s Twitter account recently shared a video message from Brady to the boy. Reeb was adorned in Buccaneers gear, surrounded by his family, while Brady told him how hard the team had been working and was preparing for the playoffs.
“But earlier, you held up that sign that I helped you beat brain cancer,” Brady said. “Well, listen, your fight, you’ve inspired so many people, including myself, but millions of others, also. The NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like the one you’ve had. So, as a thank you, I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in L.A. We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re going to be there.”
Noah Reeb appeared to be in shock, seemingly jostled by an exclamation from one of his family members per the Fox story, “We’re going to the Super Bowl!”
He thanked Brady, shared a zillion-dollar smile and celebrated with his family.
So, I’m conflicted. On the one hand, even if you could argue it was a bit of a publicity stunt by the NFL, Brady made this kid incredibly happy and motivated him during a time when he probably could use all the motivation he could muster. On the other hand, it’s Tom Brady, and, well, ick. I mean, that pretty-boy, self-absorbed...
But I digress.
So, upon further review, I guess I don’t dislike Brady as much as I used to, and that’s a big step for me.
But I still hope he’s on his couch like the rest of us watching Noah Reeb enjoy his Super Bowl experience. I said I don’t dislike Brady as much as I used to — I’m not going to root for him.