The Rise of the Joshes is upon us.
In a faraway land — Lincoln, Neb., to be precise — hundreds of individuals named Josh took part in an epic series of challenges on Saturday, April 24, to compete for the right to keep their name. The event, billed as “Josh Fight,” the “Josh Battle Royale,” or “Josh vs. Josh vs. Josh” featured pugilistic warfare with pool noodles and, ultimately, a spirited contest of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Because, obviously, “There can only be one.”
Yeah, maybe it’s best if we go back to the beginning of this story and offer a little context.
Fighting what he called “a spell of pandemic boredom,” 22-year-old Josh Swain penned a Facebook group message to every “Josh Swain” he could find and challenged them to a tongue-in-cheek competition to duel for the right to keep the name, according to an article on NPR.org. As things tend to do from time to time, his post got legs and went viral on Twitter and Reddit.
“We fight, whoever wins gets to keep the name,” Swain had written, while pointing to April 24, 2021, and a random set of coordinates for the event to take place. “Everyone else has to change their name, you have a year to prepare, good luck.”
Swain was surprised, but tickled at the spread of his “challenge,” which he said was a “complete joke,” via the NPR story. But, in a pandemic-struck world filled with boredom, frustration and a desire to do something — anything — fun, his joke looked to become something more than that.
He decided to just go ahead and roll with it, while making it also serve the purpose of a food drive and fundraiser, and Swain realized his random coordinates would just take people to the middle of a farm, so he moved it to Air Park, a more public setting. Literally, and I do know how to use that word correctly, hundreds of Joshes made the trek to have fun. Swain also defended his name, beating another Josh Swain in a spirited battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors in the main event.
At the end of it all, the Josh Swain Fund had raised more than $10,000 for the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation, which provides medical services to children across Nebraska, according to NPR. And, for one day at least, a bunch of people named Josh got to have a ton of fun. Swain said he didn’t really know what to expect as the day grew closer, but he was pretty blown away by the participation and attitudes.
He described it as “incredibly respectful, polite, joyful, and just awesome overall.”
Hundreds of Joshes gathered together seems like, well... it seems weird, right? Who am I kidding? But it also seems like a fun way to knock off some of the pandemic dust gathered around many of us, and it ended up generating some serious dough for the Children’s Hospital. The Reddit community is now suggesting that the battle be established as an annual tradition, according to NPR, with a new contested name, location and cause each year.
But it better be a very big location if this becomes the Battle of the Ivans in 2022.
According to an article in the Sarajevo Times (I’m well-read. What can I say?), people honored the 25th anniversary of the song “My Ivan” by Frano Anici in 2017 by trying to gather as many people named Ivan as possible on Kupres Field, in the hometown of Anici. More than 1,000 Ivans registered and showed up for the event.
That put all the Ivans and the city of Kupres in rarified air, by the way. The event was recognized by the fine people at Guinness as a world record for the largest gathering of people with one name in one place. Presumably, the fact-checkers have not tried counting “Karens” at a Wal-Mart lately.
Get it? You know, because everybody likes to take shots at “Karens” these days...
But I digress.
On a smaller scale, but a story that also most likely included Guinness prominently, a pub owner in Worchester, England, held an even in 2019 dubbed, “Nigel Night.”
Because, you know, who doesn’t need a night of Nigels?
The pub owner, Nigel Smith (you owe me a dollar if you didn’t assume his name would be Nigel), held a celebration of his namesakes that he described as an opportunity to “celebrate Nigelness,” per another NPR story. To be fair, if you asked me to create a fictional British character, I would probably go with “Nigel” as his name. But, according to this story, Nigel might just be a thing of the past.
In 1963, there were 5,000 Nigels born in the United Kingdom, according to the story. In 2016, Smith said, there were none. Not one Nigel. Dare we imagine a world sans Nigels?
Smith decided to host the event, and 433 people showed up to celebrate their inner “Nigelness.” According to Smith, he was simply the “organ-Nigel” of the event.
I did not do that, folks. That was a Nigel Smith joke, through and through. Don’t shoot the messenger. Or “messe-Nigel.”
Fine. That one was all me.
Each Nigel who showed up received a free pint and a Nigel badge. The youngest Nigel, according to the story, was 7 months old — but there was no verification that he bottled-down a pint. The longest journey was by a Nigel who traveled from Colorado to make the event. And now, there is some hope for the future of this illustrious name. Audie Cornish, one of the NPR hosts who interviewed Smith, said there were 19 Nigels born in the U.K. in 2017 and 2018.
The Rise of the Nigels is upon us.