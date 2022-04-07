As the winter’s weather has moved into spring, and then back into winter before taking another shot at spring before giving us yet another sample of winter before progressing back into...
Yeah, the weather has been drunk.
Regardless, that magnificent Coastal Point calendar hanging on my wall tells me that it is indeed spring, and that means baseball. Yes, it also means the Easter season, the unveiling of some of the world’s most awe-inspiring flowers and, if you pay attention to the words of Alfred Tennyson, a young man’s fancy turning to thoughts of love. All good things.
But for this guy, since my early days of presenting two thumbs-up while sporting a knock-off Fonzie jacket, spring has meant the dawn of baseball season. It’s meant slurping up my cereal while the sun was still sleeping and I was decked out in my baseball uniform a full eight hours before my game started. It’s meant doing whatever I needed to do to be able to watch Mel Allen on “This Week in Baseball” as he described the exploits of Thurman Munson, George Foster, George Brett, Rod Carew and Johnny Bench. It’s meant oiling up my mitt, breaking open packs of Topp’s baseball cards and daydreaming of one day walking out of that dugout to tip my cap to adoring fans as they basked in the glory of my 500th career Major League home run.
And mostly, it’s meant another opportunity to go through the highs and lows of 162 games for my beloved Baltimore Orioles.
It used to be easy to root for this team. The year I was born they won a league-leading 109 games and went to the World Series. In fact, they went from the 1968 season all the way until 1986 without having a losing record, winning two World Series championships in that timeframe. For Orioles fans, that was the Golden Era, and they basically coincided with my baby years through high school.
I grew up with the fortune of worshiping such players as Al Bumbry, Jim Palmer, Eddie Murray, Mark Belanger, Scott McGregor and Ken Singleton, along with a fireball manager by the name of Earl Weaver. I sat in awe with my father during a rain delay at Memorial Stadium as then-catcher Rick Dempsey entertained the crowd by playing in the weather on the giant tarp, and quickly embraced the son of long-time coach Cal Ripken Sr. as he made his way on to the Major League roster. To this day, Cal Ripken Jr. remains my favorite athlete of all time.
But the organization has not had the same kind of sustained success these past few, well, decades. There were some flashes there in the mid-1990s under manager Davey Johnson, and another little run from 2012 to 2016 that was a little good for the fans, but it’s mostly been, if we’re being honest, a raging dumpster fire.
And these last four seasons have been especially grotesque. They have won a total of 178 games in that span, losing 368. A franchise that I had once embraced as premier has fully degenerated into something best described as yucktastically horrusting.
That’s not half-bad. I might try trademarking those descriptors before they go wild and...
But I digress.
The team has done a poor job evaluating amateur talent, never did a good job finding and developing talent from overseas and have tightened their purse strings during an era of free-agent spending that has basically guaranteed it had no chance to compete. According to Spotrac, a site dedicated to the financials of sports, the Orioles have a team payroll for this season of just over $30 million — last in all of baseball. For comparison’s sake, the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team that actually does compete for championships, has a payroll of nearly $278 million. The average team, per Spotrac, is paying its players a little more than $134 million this season.
Spring used to be a time when fans of every team had an innocent optimism that if a few things went their way, their team had a chance. Trust me when I say this: The 2022 Baltimore Orioles have no chance. Their odds are — wait for it — yucktastically horrusting.
This Friday, the Orioles will start their season against the Tampa Bay Rays — a team that will most-assuredly finish this season with a ton more wins than the Orioles and cause their fans considerably less anguish in the process.
But I’ll be rooting for the good guys, just as I’ll do for the 161 games that follow, and for every season henceforth as long as I draw breath. Each day is its own entity for the baseball fan, and that’s part of its inherent beauty, even if a season in its entirety might be roadkill.
Play ball. Even if it is yucktastically horrusting.