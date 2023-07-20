“You don’t have hair.”
“I have lots of hair. It’s just clear.”
“It’s not clear. It doesn’t live there.”
This was a conversation I found myself in with my 8-year-old daughter the other night when I mentioned that I wanted to grow out my hair in a similar fashion to an actor we were watching on television. Have I mentioned, by the way, that my daughter can be a bit of a jerk sometimes?
I’ve been told before that the best thing about having conversations with children is the brutal honesty they employ. You want to know the truth, they say, then ask a kid. They’ll give you more truth than you can handle.
Apparently, this notion is exclusive to getting children to say hurtful things about my appearance, as I get anything but truth when I ask other questions.
“Did you brush your teeth?”
“Of course.”
“Did you use toothpaste?”
“Yes.”
“Did you use your toothbrush?”
“Yes.”
“If I walk into that bathroom, will the sink even be wet? Will your toothbrush?”
“Yes. But hold on. I have to go to the bathroom real quick.”
It was at this point, as I watched her scurry into the bathroom to no-doubt tamper with evidence, that I reached the unfortunate conclusion that my daughter believes me to be a dolt. She finds me to be so stupid, in fact, that she believes I will just fall for whatever load of garbage she throws my way because I’m a sucker for her smile and she makes me laugh.
“Riley,” I shout down the hallway, “brush your teeth.”
“I did,” she hollers back. “Come see for yourself. The sink is wet.”
“Is your toothbrush?”
<Silence, followed by the sound of running water>
“Yeah. See for yourself if you don’t believe me.”
Alarms go off in my head on this one. I’ve seen it before. If I go in there and check, I get the drama with, “You never believe me. You say you love me, but you never believe me.” If I don’t go in there, well, I run the risk of ants and other icky, crawly stuff planting their proverbial flags in the comfort of my daughter’s mouth.
Good parenting, that is not. I go for the first option.
“I knew you wouldn’t believe me. Nobody ever believes me.”
“Riley, that’s just not true. I’m sure lots of people believe you. They just don’t live in this particular house.”
Remember that scene in “The Exorcist” when the demon girl’s head spun around? That was my first thought as she turned and locked eyes on me. I looked around for anything that could be used as a weapon if she charged, but realized quickly that a half-damp toothbrush and a pair of socks on the floor that I’ve been telling her to pick up for several hours probably wouldn’t save me.
And then she laughed. To her credit, she usually laughs if you get a good one on her.
“That’s not even funny,” she said, before making a strange little groan as I put toothpaste on the brush and handed it to her.
“It’s a little funny. You can admit it.”
“It was a little funny,” she allowed, before morphing back into her fun-girl self. “If you’re old.”
“I’m sorry. Did you call me old?”
She laughed and actually started brushing her teeth. You know, there are times when you share a moment with your kid that just makes everything bad in the world go away, even if you fully acknowledge that raising children is often like trying to corral radioactive raptors in track shoes while wading in knee-high lava.
Between brushing and spitting, she started up a new conversation with me.
“When you were young, did you ever get in trouble?”
“Nope. I was a perfect angel.”
“Should I ask Aunt Brett if that’s true?”
“Let’s go back to something else first. What do you mean, ‘When you were young...” Are you trying to say I’m old?”
Her eyes glistened as she saw her opportunity.
“Well, you are old. Older than me. Older than air.”
Ain’t parenting grand?