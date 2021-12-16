One of my daughter’s favorite Christmas-time activities is to drive around at night and look at holiday decorations.
If it’s just circling around our neighborhood an extra time coming home for dinner, exploring different communities when out and about, or just hopping in the truck, turning up some Christmas music and setting out to explore new locales, she loves the proverbial “thrill of the chase” in finding festive light displays that fill her mind with awe and possibilities. And, well, I like it, too.
Though we’ve taken our light-searching adventures pretty far and wide, I regret to say that on our way home to Ocean View from Bethany Beach, we never made it out to Des Moines, Iowa. Because, well, there is some Christmas magic happening there this year.
Actually, there is some intense holiday cheer happening in the Beaverdale neighborhood of the town every year, according to a story I came across on foxnews.com. The neighborhood unites every year to create a bath for the senses made of lights and decorations, turning their community into a “Christmas wonderland,” per the article.
And that Christmas spirit goes beyond just the lights. But we’ll get to that a little later.
“There is bumper-to-bumper [cars] on the big nights ... waiting to get in here,” explained Julie Marks, a resident of Ashby Avenue in Beaverdale. “They were coming around ... in buses and limos just to see the lights.”
Marks and her husband, Dale, have doubled-up on this effort each year, adding to the joy they bring people simply by sharing their Christmas decorations with the world by using it as a way to collect food and donations for the Food Bank of Iowa. This is no minor effort, mind you — last year, during a pandemic, the couple collected 1,500 pounds of food.
This past September, the pandemic hit the Marks family directly, as they both contracted COVID-19. Julie was able to recover fairly well, but Dale found himself getting worse. He ultimately suffered two strokes and a heart attack.
“He had a stroke on the left and right side of the brain ... he only lost the ability to move on the right side for about three days,” Julie told Fox.
“It’s a miracle that I am alive,” Dale Marks told KCCI-TV. “... I laid in the hospital for 28 days not knowing if I was going to survive, and I knew — I knew — that I need to carry on if I at all could. If at all possible, if I have a last breath there is something that God has for me to do to help others.”
Dale eventually got out of immediate harm’s way and left the hospital, but he now uses an oxygen tank and can only walk short distances around the house. Obviously, Dale wasn’t in any position to start climbing up and down ladders to hang their Christmas decorations.
“I had resolved that it probably wasn’t going to happen because there was no way I could put these lights up alone,” she said. “But, you know, it is a tradition and people count on it.”
But let’s get back to the Marks family for a minute, and their Christmas season, which they feared would be a little less jolly with Dale struggling after illness, and Julie upset over not being able to decorate this year.
Bob Coffey, who owns a construction company and had never met the Marks family, had heard their story and badly wanted to help. He enlisted four of his workers, and the five of them spent three hours putting up lights and decorations throughout the family’s yard. He estimated there were at least 10,000 lights, per Fox.
“When we got done, I just told him to have a great night and to take care of himself,” said Coffey, when asked what he might have said to Dale Marks. “And he cried. I cried. ... It was pretty awesome.”
You know what? It is pretty awesome. In fact, it borders on being a Christmas miracle for that family.
“He knows it’s a blessing,” said Julie Marks, per KCCI. “And this is the time of blessings and thankfulness, so we are going forward and we’re going to raise as much money for the food bank as we can.”
I mean, what do you say about these people? About people, in general, if a complete stranger, and four complete strangers who work with him, will spend a big chunk of their day just helping out a family who only wants to, wait for it... help other people?
It tells me that hope is still alive. That people want to spread their hope to others, and so on an so on.
It tells me that the Christmas spirit is alive and well.