“Heroic” is a word used a bit too freely these days.
It may just be me nitpicking, and Lord knows I like to nitpick the use of language, but it’s my personal opinion that no quarterback in the history of football can possibly lead a “heroic” drive downfield to win a game. Can it be a “gutsy” performance? Absolutely. Can it be a moment of excellence that lifts a fanbase and will live in the minds of all who witnessed it for the rest of their natural lives? Certainly.
But unless the field was filled with landmine-carrying alligators and an enormous inferno was going to engulf everybody in the stadium unless the quarterback finds a tight end standing alone to give his team the win, I struggle a little bit — a lot bit — with the notion of considering it heroic.
I want my heroes to show bravery in the face of danger. I want my heroes to put aside all concerns of their own well-being to rush to the aid of others. I want my heroes to be humble and courageous and, well, heroic. Know what I mean?
Let me tell you about Megan Warfield. I think you’ll see where I’m coming from after you read her story.
The Maryland firefighter was driving earlier this month when she was involved in a multi-car collision, per a story on Today.com. Seeing as how she’s a professional and all, Warfield got out of her vehicle to help direct traffic. Good start, right? Hang on. I’m getting to the really good part.
Warfield reportedly noticed another vehicle that was involved in the accident was overturned, and she quickly made her way over to help. Well, “quickly” might be a relative term.
“I started to climb in there with her, but then I was like, ‘What are you doing? You’re nine months pregnant,’” she explained. “I ended up holding onto her to keep her in place because I wasn’t sure of her injuries at the time. It was also important that I keep her calm. It was a pretty traumatic event.”
Paramedics arrived at the accident scene and took over for Warfield. She decided at that point that maybe she should head over to Johns Hopkins Hospital to get herself checked out. It was a good instinct. The accident had induced labor and had knocked her unborn baby into a sideways position.
“I don’t know how I did what I did because the cramping was so bad,” she explained later. “I must’ve just been running on adrenaline.”
Warfield and her boyfriend, Joshua Daugherty, shortly thereafter welcomed a healthy baby girl, Charlotte, into the world, about 24 hours after the crash. Oh, by the way: Daugherty happened to be one of the first responders on the accident scene, seeing as how he’s a paramedic and responsible for his own exploits of heroism and all.
The Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department praised Warfield on their Facebook page.
“Ignoring any chance she could be injured, Megan immediately exited her mangled vehicle and began providing care to a person trapped by their overturned car,” they wrote. “After all patients were evaluated, Megan agreed to an evaluation herself.”
They went on to call her a “true public servant.” They could have inserted “heroic” in there and I’d have been fine with it.
Was she just doing her job? Well, she is in the life-saving business, but I think it was a step above that considering her own health at the time, and that of her then-unborn child. Of course, that’s just my opinion. What isn’t opinion, however, is that Doran Smith and David Squillante are not in that business, but they are still heroes.
The Rhode Island pair had been waiting for two years to enjoy their honeymoon because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a story on WJAR-10. Finally, they slipped off to Spain, and were getting ready to take a picturesque walk through a park. That’s when they noticed a group of women panicking and went over to investigate.
They noticed flames coming out of a door nearby, and Squillante raced in — discovering that it was a nursery, and that there were close to 20 babies inside.
“Instinct took over,” he explained. “I found myself looking at 15, 20 babies sleeping, and immediately just kind of lined everyone up and we started grabbing them, putting them into the crib.”
Others jumped in to help, and the babies were all saved. After firefighters arrived, Smith and Squillante went back to their planned walk.
“It was like probably like 10 minutes, but it seemed like an instant, but it turned out to be OK,” said Squillante.
As Ralph Waldo Emerson once famously said, “A hero is no braver than an ordinary man, but he is brave five minutes longer.”
For Squillante, it was 10 minutes.