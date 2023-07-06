I’m a sucker for a good world record.
Always have been, to be honest. There were countless summer days as a kid when my best friend and I would pour through a tattered copy of “The Guinness Book of World Records” in hopes of finding a category that we could conquer. We had a shared dream of finding infinite lore across all of known civilization because we could talk the fastest (we could not), or most consecutive one-finger push-ups (we could not) or fastest time to drink a 2-liter bottle of soda (we could not, but we did burp an awful lot for trying, and that was totally awesome).
We eventually reached the conclusion that it is a little bit difficult to do something better or faster than any other human being on the planet ever has, and we set our sights on something more realistic and manageable — like how many times we could wreck our skateboards or get chased by the brothers down the street.
If only those were categories in the Guinness book.
And even though I gave up on my own record-breaking pursuits, I’m still a little fascinated by those who can reach the pinnacle of their respective fields. And a recent story on foxnews.com captured my attention right away.
“California man with severe autism beats Rubik’s Cube world record”
Max Park, 21, took on a 3x3x3 cube at the World Cube Association event in Long Beach, Calif., on Sunday, June 11, and he unscrambled that convoluted little collection of colors in an astonishing 3.13 seconds. To put that into proper perspective, my personal best at solving a standard Rubik’s Cube is right under... let’s see... carry the two...
Four days. So, as it turns out, he was faster.
Park was reportedly diagnosed with autism at 2, per his father, Schwan Park. One of the difficulties the young boy was having was finger strength, and when he was 9, his mother, Miki Park, introduced him to the Rubik’s Cube with the hope that it could help his fine motor skills.
The boy took to the new project, and picked up the patterns “really quickly,” said his father.
“He just seemed to have a natural skill for this, to learn really quickly how to solve the cube and understand what Miki was teaching him.”
The boy not only took to the challenge of solving the cube, but he also began to pick up social skills during competitions.
“He found his tribe of people,” said Schwan. “He was communicating, and he was excited.”
For a parent of a young child who was battling autism and consequently struggling with motor skills and social skills, this had to be one of those “Hallelujah” moments, right?
“We hit a gold mine,” said Schwan, “because [when teaching social skills to a child who’s on the spectrum] the best environment is one where he’s excited to be.”
Of course, he’s also pretty darned good at it. Like, really, really, really good at it.
He won the World Rubik’s Cube Championship in 2017 and the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup in 2021. He was also featured in the 202 Netflix documentary, “The Speed Cubers,” according to that Fox article.
Schwan expressed that being parents of an autistic child can be a real challenge, and he advised other parents in a similar situation to identify a passion in the child and try to cultivate it.
“It’s such a grind to keep your head up and your hopes high,” said the father. “Something that my wife, Miki, has taught me is [to] be open to trying a lot of things, because you just don’t know what’s going to stick.”
It’s funny he says that. I have a few friends whose children land on the spectrum or face other developmental challenges, and I have been amazed at the activities that have had a staggering impact on them and their quality of life. I’ve heard of more than one autistic child who has found a happy place at surf camps, and others who have found joy and purpose with therapeutic horses or swimming.
And as happy as the children or young adults have been with their passions, I sense just as much exhilaration from the parents. We all want our children to find a purpose and happiness, right? And sometimes that shows up where we might not expect it.
But it only shows up if we give the exposure to these opportunities to our children so they can find what excites them most. It might not result in a world record for everybody, but a smile and a passion is reward enough for all.