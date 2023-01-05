As a species, we do like lists.
Shopping lists, to-do lists, goals, resolutions, top-five movies or songs, bucket lists, packing lists, Casey Kasem and his American Top 40, lists that list a lot of lists...
But I digress.
You get my point. We like lists. Maybe it’s because we have evolved into beings that prioritize order and efficiency. Maybe we simply like the process of ranking things, and the conversation/debate that comes from that. Maybe we have incredibly small attention spans anymore, and the most we can fully absorb at any given time is a bullet point and brief description. Or, maybe, we just like making lists because there’s something therapeutic about mentally or physically putting into order something that has our attention.
Regardless, we do make and consume a lot of lists. And there probably isn’t a bigger fan of them that you will find on this spinning ball we call Earth than yours truly. Look, I’ll prove it. Here’s a list of the greatest fans of lists the world has ever seen.
1. Me
That’s really as far as we need to go with this. Game. Set. Match.
The end of one year and the dawn of another inevitably brings a ton of lists — celebrities who died in 2022, trends, what have you. It’s kind of fun to rehash some of the stuff that might have slipped our minds over the past 12 months, and I enjoy reading or hearing about what smart people believe will happen over the next 12 months. And I received one from our esteemed publisher, Susan Lyons, that truly stole my attention.
The fine people at Google — or their parent company, Alphabet — shared their list of what people were Googling the most in the United States during 2022. And before I go any further, you have to admit that if your company name is used as a verb in regular discourse, you’ve done something right. Just once, I’d like to find myself sitting on the boardwalk on a nice, mild morning and overhear someone say, “Yeah, so I was Coastal-Pointing the Washington Post the other day and...”
Cool, right?
Anyway, Google released their list, Susan shared it with me, and I immediately dropped everything I was doing to check it out and see what caught my eye the most. There was plenty.
The most searched item for 2022 will probably not surprise anybody with a social-media account who opens it, well, at all. “Wordle” topped the list, followed by “election results,” “Betty White,” “Queen Elizabeth” and “Bob Saget.”
Go ahead and peruse that first list again. Let those words wash over your mind, and fully embrace the notion that we live in a society where Bob Saget and Queen Elizabeth are paired together in something that measures human interest levels. Also, it is of at least a little interest that a word game is researched more than the results of a hotly-contested national midterm election.
I do love news, if you couldn’t tell by my occupation, and it is of little surprise really that “election results,” “Queen Elizabeth passing” and “Ukraine” hold the top spots. That just makes sense, right? Hurricane Ian, and all that the storm brought with it, finished fifth for the year, which makes all the sense in the world considering the damage it brought and people’s desires to track it before it came to their locations. The fourth most-searched item in the news? “Powerball numbers.”
Considering my own contributions to that high search number as I try to stay on top of my “retirement plan,” I guess that one shouldn’t surprise, either.
The most-searched recipe of 2022? Sugo — which means “sauce,” in Italian, but I’m guessing most of you already knew that since you searched it last year. Most searched song? “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, which has been played in my home by my 8-year-old daughter enough times that I didn’t even raise an eyebrow on that one. Movie? Again, Encanto. Again, not surprised.
Let me go back a few topics if you’ll indulge me. Do you know what the third-most searched recipe was for 2022? “Marry Me Chicken.” I had never heard of this one so I contributed to its search numbers for early 2023. Let’s just say that there will be some Marry Me Chicken cooking while listening to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” this weekend.
That’s a definite. I’ll have to add it to the list.