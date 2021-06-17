Fortuna favet fatuis.
The Latin adage loosely translates into “Fortune favors fools.” Or, it’s like one of those Chinese-language tattoos people often get, thinking it says something like, “Heart of the Lion,” when it really translates into, “This goofball smells like old onions in a dirty gym sock.”
Either way, there’s a lot to be said about the sentiment that fortune often favors fools. Just look at our leadership in Washington. Fortunate group of individuals, right? Any questions?
And though I’m not a locally-elected politician who forgets to actually fight for local issues when I get on the national stage, I do put myself in that general “Fool” category. There’s really not much debate about it. And if I ever forget, my wife reminds me constantly that I’m, well, not smart.
And, for some reason or another, I keep stumbling into fortune — you know, the “good luck” kind, not the Scrooge McDuck variety with the vault filled with cash and gold trinkets. I’ve been blessed with a family I love, friends who make me laugh, a job that never gets boring and co-workers who make me burn inside to do my best, simply out of fear of being the weak cog in a really strong wheel.
Once again, I found myself feeling more-than-deserved fortunate earlier this week. You see, I got to look behind the proverbial curtain and get a peek at one of the most anticipated “releases” in this community in years. I got an up-close look at the first phase of the Freeman Arts Pavilion, which will debut for the masses later this week with the first of the season’s live music performances.
Thanks to Executive Director Patti Grimes and her ridiculously-talented and accommodating team, I got to get out and explore the new digs in advance of a summer concert and entertainment series that will help thousands of people take another step in a return to normalcy, following more than a year of anything-but-normalcy.
For many — myself included — the Freeman experience is an escape from all that weighs on us mentally and emotionally during this thing we call life, and it is an entry into an exciting new world of the arts for our children.
I’ve spent many Saturday mornings there with my daughter, enjoying the free entertainment, and seen her get swept up in musical performances, storytelling and performance artists. She has done art with John Donato, learned about dinosaurs, been exposed to the Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre, and simply sat and enjoyed music while eating a snowcone. We’ve socialized there with other families we knew sometimes, and simply enjoyed each other’s company other times.
And, did I mention this children’s entertainment is free? When you are a parent, “free” is a unicorn, particularly for things of value. To me, the value of our Saturday mornings together certainly outweighs the cost, which is — wait for it — free. So, yay.
A contributing factor to this free Saturday family entertainment, along with the Freeman Foundation’s steady community outreach to the youth of the area through art, is the ticket sales from the national and local acts that perform on the big stage. That revenue is an investment into the soul of our community — our children.
Of course, it takes a lot of work to pull off what they have built over there so far, and it’s taken much more than that previously-mentioned tremendous staff. It’s taken volunteers. Lots and lots of volunteers. The kind who, by Grimes’ estimation, have contributed close to $2 million worth of work in 82,000 hours in regards to keeping the machine running.
And in my personal visits there over the years, the volunteers are not just labor. They are part of the whole magical experience.
From volunteers directing you where to go when you pull into the parking lot, to friendly greeters checking your tickets, there is a party-like atmosphere from the time you get there. Not a toga-clad, sucking-beer-from-a-hose kind of party, mind you. No, this is like a feel-good, happy-vibes, everyone-is-in-a-good-mood party.
You know, the fun kind.
They also help you find where you are supposed to sit, help out with food and beverage services, help clean up after the shows and just about everything else you can imagine would be needed to help an operation like this continue and flourish. They are part of the experience, along with the picturesque views and entertainment.
And that entertainment is, in a word, eclectic.
You want Shakespeare? You can find Shakespeare. Jazz? Country? Pop? Tribute bands? Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.
And, at the end of the day, that’s what this whole thing is about, right? It’s about being exposed to different forms of artistic expression, and celebrating the talents and performances of some of the very best to do it in their respective fields. And we get to do that right here in our own little backyard.
The new stage area is awesome. There will also now be two huge screens to watch the action, there is a lot of space to work with and the new pod layout handily creates natural lanes for people to walk to where they want to go, according to Grimes.
Speaking of walking to where they want to go — I also got a quick look at the new restrooms.
Trés magnifique. That’s French for “Awesome restrooms,” in case you were wondering.
Yes, the seating capacity for the new stage will increase fairly significantly in time, but due to the pandemic and eyeing safety, the capacity will stay around 2,200 this year, according to their website, compared to about 2,700 beforehand. Eventually, organizers believe capacity will be about 4,000 people.
But that’s for another year. This year, let’s enjoy our shared fortune that the shows are about to start in a brand new spot.