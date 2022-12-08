Christmas has come early for this guy. (Me. I’m talking about me.)
The Oxford American College Dictionary recently announced its word of the year, and for the first time, it was selected by a vote of the people. The three finalists? Goblin mode, metaverse and #IStandWith.
So, before we get to the winner, there are a few concerns I have with the finalists, who were selected by a group of lexicographers at Oxford University Press, the publishers of the esteemed dictionary, according to a story on BBC.com. Like, isn’t “goblin mode” two words? Is “metaverse” the Facebook creation, or the digital universe as a whole? Isn’t “#IStandWith” just a hashtag, or are we using that as a linguistic placeholder for the movement as a whole? Where did I put that bagel?
Seriously. I can’t find my bagel anywhere. The last time I saw it, the little onion-infused delight was slathered in cream cheese and...
But I digress.
Where were we? Right. The Oxford word of the year. Thanks to the first vote of its kind in recorded history (you’re witnessing wizardry in setting up the intrigue), the winner, with 93-percent of the vote, is... goblin mode.
What is this, you might ask? Well, let me tell you, and thanks for asking. Goblin mode is a slang term describing “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly or greedy” behavior, per BBC. So, basically, it’s a word to describe people.
According to BBC, the term picked up steam earlier this year surrounding a fictitious headline scandal that involved actress and model Julia Fox, along with a Reddit post that described someone as acting like a goblin. I’d expound on this, but my hands are a little tied. I don’t know who Julia Fox is, and I’m pretty sure I’ve never landed on a Reddit post.
It apparently really caught on as people began returning to their lives after COVID restrictions eased, and people just weren’t as motivated to try to keep up appearances after the lethargy and isolation brought about by the pandemic.
“Seemingly, it captured the prevailing mood of individuals who rejected the idea of returning to ‘normal life,’ or rebelled against the increasingly unattainable aesthetic standards and unsustainable lifestyles exhibited on social media,” explained the OUP, per a story on CNN.com.
So... sloppy. The word of the year is a souped-up version of “sloppy.”
The more I read about this, the more I learned that the social-media component of this is crucial in understanding the power of the word(s). It’s not enough to just be sloppy. You are expected to share that “sloppy” with the world, as opposed to the typically-staged, sterile, perfect world we often present to others on social media.
“It seems in some ways quite a frivolous choice, but actually, the more you dig into it the more you realize it is actually a kind of reaction to the existing state of affairs,” explained TV word expert Susie Dent, via BBC. “We’re sort of retreating and no longer want our life to be curated by filters.”
Ahh... so it’s about being proud you’re sloppy. Or, is it just an updated version of “keeping it real?”
“Given the year we’ve just experienced, ‘goblin mode’ resonates with all of us who are feeling a little overwhelmed at this point,” explained Casper Grathwol, president of Oxford Languages. “It’s a relief to acknowledge that we’re not always the idealized, curated selves that we’re encouraged to present on our Instagram and TikTok feeds.”
I get what he’s saying. But can we take a moment and all rejoice in the fact that there is a person named Casper Grathwol out there, and that he has a job that sometimes puts him in the public eye so he can share said name with the world?
I know I joke around a bit with this stuff, but the release of the word of the year always gets me a little excited, as does the announcement by Merriam-Webster of the new words they’ve adopted into our accepted lexicon (this year saw video doorbell, dumbphone and, yes, metaverse, make the cut).
It illustrates how English is a living, breathing organism that adapts to the current age, and seeks to provide us the tools with which to describe the world around us. Technology alone has brought with it a need to constantly tweak and re-work the foundations of our language, and that need will only grow as we continue to add new “things” to our world.
I’ll never forget when I was working at another newspaper and we were trying to pin down the plural of “computer mouse.” Mouses? Mice? Mucatellae? (We settled on “mouse devices” since there was no clear answer we could find).
Now go clean your goblin mode homes.