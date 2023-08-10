Fishing relaxes me.
Perhaps it’s the symbiotic relationship between man and nature that brings a level of calm to my soul, or the “thrill of the chase” that causes me to focus in a little bit more than my scattered little mind typically allows, but there’s, well, something — and it’s certainly not the sense of satisfaction I receive from “bringing in the big one.”
You see, I kind of stink at fishing.
But I still love it. I enjoy the pairing of bait and prey, the sounds of water and squawking birds, and the anticipation that takes hold as you watch your line submerge into the water, hoping against hope that you’re about to feel that tug, watch the bowing of your rod and take on the exercise of trying to bring in whatever found its way to your hook before it gets away, swimming away to its swanky fish community and bragging about the fat bald guy who just lost his bait and composure in an instant.
I swear. Those fish get so cocky and high and mighty when they steal my...
But I digress.
So, yeah, I’m not a great fisherman — you know, in the same way that New Coke marketers and Jeb Bush’s advisors weren’t particularly good at what they did. I’ve brought up more seaweed, branches and de-rigged lines than fish over the course of my angling adventures, and can’t really even tell a good story about “the one that got away” because I’ve never even been a good enough fisherman to have a tease at a good-sized fish.
And I have never once caught more than a million dollars’ worth of drugs.
Which brings me to Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor. The 62-year-old former Tampa police chief-turned-mayor has had an interesting professional career. A former Republican who became a Democrat in 2015, Castor has been mayor since 2019 and announced at the time that she would be paid in Bitcoin. And when out fishing for mahi-mahi from a boat on July 23, Castor and her party saw something that grabbed their attention, according to UPI.
“While other family members were perplexed by the package bobbing in the ocean, Castor — who spent 31 years in the Tampa Police Department, including as its first woman chief — said she knew what it was,” per the story.
“Closer we got, I was like, ‘Oh, that would be a bail of cocaine,’” Castor told FOX 13.
Castor and her party reportedly moved the package aboard their vessel, she marked the geographic location on her smartwatch, and they headed back to their rental property as they called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, per the UPI story.
The package ended up being about 70 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.1 million, according to Border Patrol authorities.
“My family was a little worried, like what if there was a tracker [on it] or something like that? I said, ‘Well, the batteries are dead if that happened,’” Castor said, according to FOX 13.
“We appreciate the ongoing support from our boating community,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner. “Thanks to the efforts of this good samaritan, 70 pounds of cocaine are in federal custody and off our streets. We encourage the community to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities.”
Nobody ever thanks me for getting rid of some of that pesky seaweed when I’m fishing. Just saying.
Regardless, that’s not necessarily the strangest thing to be brought up from the depths of the sea (or the wading-level depth of a creek or lagoon, or whatever the heck body of water you happen to be angling in).
Take Mustapha Abdulwahab, for example. No, this isn’t a Henny Youngman “take-my-wife” bit. I mean, let’s consider the fact that Mustapha Abdulwahab caught a coffeemaker while fishing in Australia, according to modernfarmer.com.
Or Moose Munoz from Oregon, who caught a pair of glasses he lost the year before, per wiredtofish.com. Colton Dollison from Texas caught an unopened can of Vienna sausages, according to that same article. And perhaps the oddest catch of all goes to a fellow by the name of Barry Hunter.
According to nbcnews.com, Hunter was fishing in the North Sea in 2007 when he pulled a skull fragment out of his net. Understandably perplexed, Hunter alerted authorities, and forensic tests confirmed that the skull belonged to Brian Allison, who had gone missing while fishing in 2004.
Ready for this? Hunter and Allison were best friends before Allison’s boat had gone down three years earlier, proving once and for all that you just never know what will come up when you drop a line.
Except for me. It will be seaweed. It’s always seaweed.