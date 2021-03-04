Was that a pulse I felt? The beating heart of a community coming back to life? A sliver of hope in the form of... massive blocks of ice and a motorized hot dog?
Yes, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce — aided by the help of a slew of its member businesses — pulled off the annual Fire & Ice Festival last weekend, and it attracted crowds up and down our beaches and inland to various locales. There was a plethora of remarkable ice sculptures, a palpable buzz of activity on the Bethany Beach boardwalk, businesses hosting unique offerings and — I kid you not — a woman dancing with fire.
Yeah. That really happened. And, by all reports from those who saw her perform at Lord’s Landscaping, she was awesome.
In a day and age when many of us beg for even the faintest hint of normalcy, we got ourselves a taste through this massive effort. The various events were widely spaced out to both help with social-distancing and funnel crowds to as many areas of the community as possible; there were masks dotting the faces of everyone involved; and, my hand to God, the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile was there.
By the way, a little sojourn on my Google machine took me to a recruiting publication for a coveted position as a Weinermobile spokesperson — a position affectionately known as a “Hotdogger.” Under the perks of the job (deliciously titled “Condiments” on the literature), the company lists “Competitive salary,” obviously begging the question, “Competitive with what?” Navigating a Twinkie machine across the nation?
Great, now all I can think about are hot dogs and Twinkies — basically recreating my first year of living on my own, if you added cases of Milwaukee’s Best, a Sega Genesis and the need to smell my “floor socks” before getting dressed. Back off, ladies. I’m taken.
Seriously, if you are getting your feet wet in the marketing business, it’s probably a really good gig, driving that Weinermobile around. You have a built-in curious audience every time you go anywhere. You get real experience in interacting with people because, I mean, you’re driving around a giant hot dog and people naturally want to talk with you. And, if you drive fast enough, none of your competitors will be able to ketch-up to you.
Sorry. I’m the absolute wurst.
But we needed this, right? We needed something to do in this dreariest of winter seasons, and we needed that something to be a celebration. We needed lights, and art, and joy and, for God’s sake, human interaction.
Our businesses needed the kind of boost that they annually get from off-season events, our children needed something to stir excitement and we needed something to rally around — like the remarkable fundraising effort put forth by Lord’s to raise money for Santa’s Letters, an organization that sends hundreds of letters to area children and donates gifts to families in need of some Christmas cheer. If there’s one thing this community does well, it’s pull together for a common cause.
Let’s be frank(furter). Big picture, things haven’t been all that great across this spinning globe for the past year or so. Disease, racial unrest, economic upheaval, an assault on the U.S. Capitol, the cancelation of anything that could potentially hurt a feeling — it has all resulted in collective angst and a nation more divided than ever.
We’ve seen our local restaurants and shops struggle with the restrictions placed upon them, families scramble to compensate for changing school schedules and teachers be forced out of their comfort zones. We have had loss. Real loss. Of life. Of interpersonal connections. Of... everything. Very little has been left unscathed.
So an event like this did mean something. It does mean something. We walked around Bethany Beach last Friday night looking at ice sculptures, and smiled as my daughter excitedly ran up to each one to get a closer inspection, and squealed in delight when running into one of her friends on the boardwalk. We visited John West Park and took a nice walk in the fresh air with other people at night and took in more remarkable sculptures and, oh yes, the Weinermobile. Sure, it was a little intimidating for my daughter to approach something like that, but she was able to mustard the courage.
I don’t relish making these jokes, people. Sometimes I just get on a roll. Or, I suppose, a bun.
Regardless, this was something that was the product of a ton of work by the folks over at the Chamber, as well as for all the businesses involved, and the municipalities who made sure everything was as accessible and safe as possible. For me and my family, we thank you all.
We’re not all the way back yet, and I know everyone is getting stir-crazy and antsy. But it finally feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and events like the Fire & Ice Festival reminded us what it is like to behave as a community again. We’ll get there. We’ll beat this. We’re not losers, after all. We are Oscar Mayer Winners.
I’m sorry. So very sorry.